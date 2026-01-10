Vauxhall Frontera vs BYD Atto 2: will the British or Chinese SUV reign supreme?

There’s been a run in recent years of established car manufacturers reviving names from their past to help inject a bit of character into their line-ups. Ford has resurrected the Puma, Explorer and Capri badges with a mixed reception, while the revived Renault 5 is an all-new model that spearheads the firm’s next generation of EVs.

Elsewhere, the Vauxhall Frontera has also made a comeback. The last version was a rebadged Isuzu that sold in decent numbers and had an emphasis on utility, but its modern namesake is Vauxhall’s latest small SUV, which replaces the worthy-but-dull Crossland in the manufacturer’s line-up.

One reason for the revival of past names is familiarity. With so many Chinese car makers arriving in the UK, the established brands are aiming to connect with buyers via nostalgia, although the Vauxhall also has price on its side.

In this test we’ve lined up the all-electric version of the Frontera against a Chinese newcomer in the shape of the BYD Atto 2. It’s part of what’s now an eight-strong model range that the company offers in the UK, and although it can’t match the Frontera on value, it offers a lot of kit for the price.