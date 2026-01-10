Vauxhall Frontera vs BYD Atto 2: will the British or Chinese SUV reign supreme?
Vauxhall’s resurrected Frontera comes in petrol and electric guises. We pitch the British brand’s EV against its BYD Atto 2 family-SUV rival
There’s been a run in recent years of established car manufacturers reviving names from their past to help inject a bit of character into their line-ups. Ford has resurrected the Puma, Explorer and Capri badges with a mixed reception, while the revived Renault 5 is an all-new model that spearheads the firm’s next generation of EVs.
Elsewhere, the Vauxhall Frontera has also made a comeback. The last version was a rebadged Isuzu that sold in decent numbers and had an emphasis on utility, but its modern namesake is Vauxhall’s latest small SUV, which replaces the worthy-but-dull Crossland in the manufacturer’s line-up.
One reason for the revival of past names is familiarity. With so many Chinese car makers arriving in the UK, the established brands are aiming to connect with buyers via nostalgia, although the Vauxhall also has price on its side.
In this test we’ve lined up the all-electric version of the Frontera against a Chinese newcomer in the shape of the BYD Atto 2. It’s part of what’s now an eight-strong model range that the company offers in the UK, and although it can’t match the Frontera on value, it offers a lot of kit for the price.
Vauxhall Frontera
|Model:
|Vauxhall Frontera Electric
|Price:
|£25,495 (excl. £1.5k Electric Car Grant)
|Powertrain:
|44kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 111bhp
|0-62mph:
|12.8 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|2.8 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|186 miles
|Annual VED:
|£195
There are petrol and electric Fronteras on offer in Design, GS and Ultimate trims, and prices start from £23,995. That’s for the electric model and includes the current Electric Car Grant of £1,500, which makes the Frontera one of the most affordable family EVs around. A 44kWh battery is fitted, while a larger 54kWh pack is £3,500 extra.
The petrol model starts at £24,855 and comes with a choice of two hybrid engines with 109bhp or 143bhp. Both have front-wheel drive and a six-speed auto gearbox.
Tester’s notes
As mentioned elsewhere, the Frontera shares its bodyshell and running gear with the Citroen C3 Aircross, and there are only a few key design cues that separate them externally. The Frontera has Vauxhall’s now-familiar Vizor front end, for instance, while the tail-lights are of a different design, too.
In terms of performance, there isn’t really much to separate them. While Citroen claims its Advanced Comfort suspension offers a softer ride, we couldn’t really tell that it had an advantage over the Frontera.
The Frontera could steal sales from the C3 Aircross simply because of its dashboard layout. I’ve driven both, and the Citroen’s Peugeot-style ‘head-up’ driver’s display meant I had to drop the steering wheel into my lap so I could see it properly over the rim of the wheel, which then made for an awkward driving position.
I felt I had a much more natural driving position in the Vauxhall. The larger steering wheel means you can see the digital display directly behind, yet I’d like a bit more info from the trip computer.
BYD Atto 2
|Model:
|BYD Atto 2
|Price:
|£30,850
|Powertrain:
|55.1kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 175bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.9 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|4.0 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|214 miles
|Annual VED:
|£195
The Atto 2 line-up is far simpler than the Vauxhall’s. There are just two models on offer at launch and both are electric. The starting point of the line-up is the car tested here, the Boost, which is priced at £30,850. It comes with a 51.1 kWh battery, a 175bhp electric motor and plenty of equipment.
For £4,100 extra you can upgrade to Comfort spec, which adds a bit more kit plus a larger 64.8kWh battery that’s connected to a more powerful 201bhp motor. A PHEV arrives later in 2026.
Tester’s notes
The Atto 2 is a competent but rather forgettable car to drive, or rather it would be if it wasn’t for the frustrating driver-alert system. A sensor built into the A-pillar constantly monitors the driver’s eyes to ensure they’re looking at the road ahead.
But on the car we tested, the system was so sensitive that any time you turned away while the car was moving – when looking at the touchscreen, to your right at a roundabout, or to the nearside door mirror – a warning message and beep chimed in. It was very irritating.
Having some of the BYD’s climate controls on display across the bottom of the main screen is arguably more frustrating than having to navigate to a dedicated menu. You can adjust temperature and fan speed via the strip across the base of the display, or you can swipe three fingers across the screen for the same functions.
Our car had an issue with misting, so we spent more time than we should having to scroll through the climate menus, but if there were physical climate controls we could’ve managed things more easily.
Head-to-head
On the road
Most electric SUVs deliver decent responses, but the Frontera feels underpowered when compared with the Atto 2. It’s pleasant enough to drive, though, with a comfortable ride that is more settled than the BYD’s at higher speeds.
The Atto 2 feels responsive, but there’s a remoteness to the controls, with next to no feedback from the steering and a ride that’s easily unsettled on rougher roads.
Tech highlights
Parts sharing throughout the Stellantis group means that the Frontera features plenty of familiar tech on board and under the skin. It has the same bodyshell and interior as the Citroen C3 Aircross, just with Vauxhall branding in prime locations to mark it out. The Atto 2 also shares its tech with other models, with the Dolphin and Atto 3 being built on the same platform and featuring a similar design language.
Price and running
The Frontera’s low starting price is attractive for a car of this size, but we’d recommend upgrading to the Long Range car, because the standard EV offers disappointing efficiency when compared with the BYD.
A range of 123 miles on test was well short of the official 186-mile figure, so while the Atto 2 only recorded a 180-mile range in the same cold weather on similar roads, it at least offers less range anxiety.
Practicality
Generous proportions help the Frontera to deliver excellent space, with lots of room in the back seats that doesn’t come at the expense of boot space. But the packaging of the battery means the seven-seat option is only offered on the petrol version.
The BYD has an advantage in a handful of areas, with a slightly tighter turning circle than the Vauxhall, more elbow room across the cabin and a lower load lip.
Safety
Both cars have kit such as lane assist and road-sign recognition, although the BYD edges ahead with features such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection. However, the Vauxhall’s systems are far more user friendly, with easy shortcuts to set them up how you want. The BYD’s distracted-driving system is hyper- sensitive and even activates if you turn your head when looking at a junction.
Ownership
BYD has yet to appear in our Driver Power ownership surveys, but the attraction of a long warranty is likely to draw customers to the brand. Vauxhall’s three-year cover is basic in comparison, yet there is also three years of roadside assistance on its EVs, which can be extended to eight years if you take out finance. In past years Vauxhall hasn’t performed particularly well in Driver Power, but it placed fourth in 2025.
Verdict
Winner: BYD Atto 2
If you’re looking for a compact electric family SUV, then the BYD has a clear advantage over the Frontera. It offers stronger performance in a straight line, while its more efficient powertrain helps it to deliver a longer range from a battery that is similar in size.
It’s not all rosy, though, because BYD’s safety systems can be intrusive to the point of distraction, while the driving experience is remote and uninvolving. The Atto 2 is best suited to shorter urban trips where range and slow charging speeds won’t be an issue and its comfort won’t be put to the test too rigorously. Yet the standard kit will keep everyone happy.
Runner up: Vauxhall Frontera Electric
The Frontera has plenty of appealing traits, such as its generous cabin space, comfortable ride and large boot, while competitive pricing means it should be on any family-car buyer’s shortlist. However, the electric version offers a few too many compromises.
The electric motor isn’t very responsive, but it doesn’t offer a long range in return, and this is likely to be frustrating if you are unable to charge at home. We’d recommend upgrading to the Extended Range car, but this will feel even more sluggish because there’s no extra power to compensate for its bigger battery. We think the petrol hybrid makes more sense.
Prices and specs
|Vauxhall Frontera Electric
|BYD Atto 2
|Price from/our pick
|£25,495/£27,895 (exc. £1,500 Govt. Electric Car Grant)
|£30,850/£34,950
|Powertrain and performance
|Powertrain
|1x electric motor
|1x electric motor
|Power
|111bhp
|175bhp
|Torque
|125Nm
|290Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed/fwd
|Single-speed/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|12.8 seconds/88mph
|7.9 seconds/99mph
|Battery capacity/usable
|44/44kWh
|51.1/45kWh
|Official range
|186 miles
|214 miles
|Test efficiency/range
|2.8mi/kWh/123 miles
|4.0mi/kWh/180 miles
|Maximum DC charging
|100kW (20-80% in 26 mins)
|82kW (30-80% in 29 mins)
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,385/2,670mm
|4,310/2,620mm
|Width/height
|1,795/1655mm
|1,830/1,675mm
|Rear kneeroom
|630-865mm
|635-895mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|1,030/1,400mm
|935/1,440mm
|Boot space (front/seats up/down)
|N/A/460/1,600 litres
|N/A/400/1,340 litres
|Boot length/width
|805/1,010mm
|715/855mm
|Boot lip height
|760mm
|745mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|1,514/516kg/N/A
|1,590/410/750kg
|Turning circle
|10.9 metres
|10.8 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£9,793/37.1%
|£14,854/42.5%
|Depreciation
|£14,202
|£15,996
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|16/£882/£195
|30/£603/£195
|Three-year service cost
|£0
|TBC
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£158/£316
|£185/£369
|Annual fuel cost (10,000 miles)
|£943
|£660
|Basic warranty/recovery
|3yrs (60,000 miles)/8yrs
|6yrs (93,750 miles)/4yrs
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|4th
|N/A
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|N/A
|N/A
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£650/17 inches
|£750/17 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/rear
|Front & rear/360 degrees
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|Repair kit/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|No/no
|Yes/no
|Leather/heated seats/wheel
|No/yes/yes
|Artificial/yes/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|10/10 inches
|12.8/8.8 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Dual-zone/no
|Yes/yes
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
|Adaptive cruise/heat pump
|No/no
|Yes/yes
What we would choose
Vauxhall Frontera
For a more rugged look, the Design styling pack adds a white roof and 16-inch white steel wheels for £400 to the base model. Aside from that, the choice is whether you want to upgrade from the standard black metallic paint.
BYD Atto 2
The only cost option on the Atto 2 is paint, and we think Hiking Green is a neat option that’s a break from humdrum grey, white or black. You can choose beige upholstery at no extra cost if you can guarantee it’ll stay clean.
