Vauxhall Frontera vs BYD Atto 2: will the British or Chinese SUV reign supreme?

Vauxhall’s resurrected Frontera comes in petrol and electric guises. We pitch the British brand’s EV against its BYD Atto 2 family-SUV rival

By:Dean Gibson
10 Jan 2026
Vauxhall Frontera vs BYD Atto 2 - front end28

There’s been a run in recent years of established car manufacturers reviving names from their past to help inject a bit of character into their line-ups. Ford has resurrected the Puma, Explorer and Capri badges with a mixed reception, while the revived Renault 5 is an all-new model that spearheads the firm’s next generation of EVs.

Elsewhere, the Vauxhall Frontera has also made a comeback. The last version was a rebadged Isuzu that sold in decent numbers and had an emphasis on utility, but its modern namesake is Vauxhall’s latest small SUV, which replaces the worthy-but-dull Crossland in the manufacturer’s line-up.

One reason for the revival of past names is familiarity. With so many Chinese car makers arriving in the UK, the established brands are aiming to connect with buyers via nostalgia, although the Vauxhall also has price on its side.

In this test we’ve lined up the all-electric version of the Frontera against a Chinese newcomer in the shape of the BYD Atto 2. It’s part of what’s now an eight-strong model range that the company offers in the UK, and although it can’t match the Frontera on value, it offers a lot of kit for the price.

Vauxhall Frontera

Vauxhall Frontera - front 3/428
Model:Vauxhall Frontera Electric
Price:£25,495 (excl. £1.5k Electric Car Grant)
Powertrain:44kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 111bhp
0-62mph:12.8 seconds
Test efficiency:2.8 miles/kWh
Official range:186 miles
Annual VED:£195

There are petrol and electric Fronteras on offer in Design, GS and Ultimate trims, and prices start from £23,995. That’s for the electric model and includes the current Electric Car Grant of £1,500, which makes the Frontera one of the most affordable family EVs around. A 44kWh battery is fitted, while a larger 54kWh pack is £3,500 extra. 

The petrol model starts at £24,855 and comes with a choice of two hybrid engines with 109bhp or 143bhp. Both have front-wheel drive and a six-speed auto gearbox.

Tester’s notes

As mentioned elsewhere, the Frontera shares its bodyshell and running gear with the Citroen C3 Aircross, and there are only a few key design cues that separate them externally. The Frontera has Vauxhall’s now-familiar Vizor front end, for instance, while the tail-lights are of a different design, too. 

In terms of performance, there isn’t really much to separate them. While Citroen claims its Advanced Comfort suspension offers a softer ride, we couldn’t really tell that it had an advantage over the Frontera.

The Frontera could steal sales from the C3 Aircross simply because of its dashboard layout. I’ve driven both, and the Citroen’s Peugeot-style ‘head-up’ driver’s display meant I had to drop the steering wheel into my lap so I could see it properly over the rim of the wheel, which then made for an awkward driving position.

I felt I had a much more natural driving position in the Vauxhall. The larger steering wheel means you can see the digital display directly behind, yet I’d like a bit more info from the trip computer.

Latest Vauxhall Frontera deals

BYD Atto 2

BYD Atto 2 - front 3/428
Model:BYD Atto 2
Price:£30,850
Powertrain:55.1kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 175bhp
0-62mph:7.9 seconds
Test efficiency:4.0 miles/kWh
Official range:214 miles
Annual VED:£195

The Atto 2 line-up is far simpler than the Vauxhall’s. There are just two models on offer at launch and both are electric. The starting point of the line-up is the car tested here, the Boost, which is priced at £30,850. It comes with a 51.1 kWh battery, a 175bhp electric motor and plenty of equipment.

For £4,100 extra you can upgrade to Comfort spec, which adds a bit more kit plus a larger 64.8kWh battery that’s connected to a more powerful 201bhp motor. A PHEV arrives later in 2026.

Tester’s notes

The Atto 2 is a competent but rather forgettable car to drive, or rather it would be if it wasn’t for the frustrating driver-alert system. A sensor built into the A-pillar constantly monitors the driver’s eyes to ensure they’re looking at the road ahead. 

But on the car we tested, the system was so sensitive that any time you turned away while the car was moving – when looking at the touchscreen, to your right at a roundabout, or to the nearside door mirror – a warning message and beep chimed in. It was very irritating.

Having some of the BYD’s climate controls on display across the bottom of the main screen is arguably more frustrating than having to navigate to a dedicated menu. You can adjust temperature and fan speed via the strip across the base of the display, or you can swipe three fingers across the screen for the same functions.

Our car had an issue with misting, so we spent more time than we should having to scroll through the climate menus, but if there were physical climate controls we could’ve managed things more easily.

Latest BYD Atto 2 deals

Head-to-head

Vauxhall Frontera vs BYD Atto 2 - head-to-head28

On the road

Most electric SUVs deliver decent responses, but the Frontera feels underpowered when compared with the Atto 2. It’s pleasant enough to drive, though, with a comfortable ride that is more settled than the BYD’s at higher speeds.

The Atto 2 feels responsive, but there’s a remoteness to the controls, with next to no feedback from the steering and a ride that’s easily unsettled on rougher roads.

Tech highlights

Parts sharing throughout the Stellantis group means that the Frontera features plenty of familiar tech on board and under the skin. It has the same bodyshell and interior as the Citroen C3 Aircross, just with Vauxhall branding in prime locations to mark it out. The Atto 2 also shares its tech with other models, with the Dolphin and Atto 3 being built on the same platform and featuring a similar design language.

Price and running

The Frontera’s low starting price is attractive for a car of this size, but we’d recommend upgrading to the Long Range car, because the standard EV offers disappointing efficiency when compared with the BYD. 

A range of 123 miles on test was well short of the official 186-mile figure, so while the Atto 2 only recorded  a 180-mile range in the same cold weather on similar roads, it at least offers less range anxiety.

Practicality

Generous proportions help the Frontera to deliver excellent space, with lots of room in the back seats that doesn’t come at the expense of boot space. But the packaging of the battery means the seven-seat option is only offered on the petrol version.

The BYD has an advantage in a handful of areas, with a slightly tighter turning circle than the Vauxhall, more elbow room across the cabin and a lower load lip.

Safety

Both cars have kit such as lane assist and road-sign recognition, although the BYD edges ahead with features such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection. However, the Vauxhall’s systems are far more user friendly, with easy shortcuts to set them up how you want. The BYD’s distracted-driving system is hyper- sensitive and even activates if you turn your head when looking at a junction.

Ownership

BYD has yet to appear in our Driver Power ownership surveys, but the attraction of a long warranty is likely to draw customers to the brand. Vauxhall’s three-year cover is basic in comparison, yet there is also three years of roadside assistance on its EVs, which can be extended to eight years if you take out finance. In past years Vauxhall hasn’t performed particularly well in Driver Power, but it placed fourth in 2025.

Verdict

Winner: BYD Atto 2

BYD Atto 2 - front angled28

If you’re looking for a compact electric family SUV, then the BYD has a clear advantage over the Frontera. It offers stronger performance in a straight line, while its more efficient powertrain helps it to deliver a longer range from a battery that is similar in size.

It’s not all rosy, though, because BYD’s safety systems can be intrusive to the point of distraction, while the driving experience is remote and uninvolving. The Atto 2 is best suited to shorter urban trips where range and slow charging speeds won’t be an issue and its comfort won’t be put to the test too rigorously. Yet the standard kit will keep everyone happy.

Runner up: Vauxhall Frontera Electric

Vauxhall Frontera - front angled28

The Frontera has plenty of appealing traits, such as its generous cabin space, comfortable ride and large boot, while competitive pricing means it should be on any family-car buyer’s shortlist. However, the electric version offers a few too many compromises.

The electric motor isn’t very responsive, but it doesn’t offer a long range in return, and this is likely to be frustrating if you are unable to charge at home. We’d recommend upgrading to the Extended Range car, but this will feel even more sluggish because there’s no extra power to compensate for its bigger battery. We think the petrol hybrid makes more sense.

Prices and specs

 Vauxhall Frontera ElectricBYD Atto 2
Price from/our pick£25,495/£27,895 (exc. £1,500 Govt. Electric Car Grant)£30,850/£34,950
Powertrain and performance  
Powertrain1x electric motor1x electric motor
Power111bhp175bhp
Torque125Nm290Nm
TransmissionSingle-speed/fwdSingle-speed/fwd
0-62mph/top speed12.8 seconds/88mph7.9 seconds/99mph
Battery capacity/usable44/44kWh51.1/45kWh
Official range186 miles214 miles
Test efficiency/range2.8mi/kWh/123 miles4.0mi/kWh/180 miles
Maximum DC charging100kW (20-80% in 26 mins)82kW (30-80% in 29 mins)
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,385/2,670mm4,310/2,620mm
Width/height1,795/1655mm1,830/1,675mm
Rear kneeroom630-865mm635-895mm
Rear headroom/elbow room1,030/1,400mm935/1,440mm
Boot space (front/seats up/down)N/A/460/1,600 litresN/A/400/1,340 litres
Boot length/width805/1,010mm715/855mm
Boot lip height760mm745mm
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight1,514/516kg/N/A1,590/410/750kg
Turning circle10.9 metres10.8 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£9,793/37.1%£14,854/42.5%
Depreciation£14,202£15,996
Insurance group/quote/VED16/£882/£19530/£603/£195
Three-year service cost£0TBC
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£158/£316£185/£369
Annual fuel cost (10,000 miles)£943£660
Basic warranty/recovery3yrs (60,000 miles)/8yrs6yrs (93,750 miles)/4yrs
Driver Power manufacturer position4thN/A
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/starsN/AN/A
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£650/17 inches£750/17 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/rearFront & rear/360 degrees
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/twoRepair kit/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateNo/noYes/no
Leather/heated seats/wheelNo/yes/yesArtificial/yes/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard10/10 inches12.8/8.8 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofDual-zone/noYes/yes
USBs/wireless chargingFour/yesFour/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/noYes/no
Adaptive cruise/heat pumpNo/noYes/yes

What we would choose

Vauxhall Frontera vs BYD Atto 2 - rear 3/428

Vauxhall Frontera 

For a more rugged look, the Design styling pack adds a white roof and 16-inch white steel wheels for £400 to the base model. Aside from that, the choice is whether you want to upgrade from the standard black metallic paint.

BYD Atto 2 

The only cost option on the Atto 2 is paint, and we think Hiking Green is a neat option that’s a break from humdrum grey, white or black. You can choose beige upholstery at no extra cost if you can guarantee it’ll stay clean.

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content