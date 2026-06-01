A British company famed for resto-modding the Peugeot 205 GTi has just revealed its next project, after turning its attention to the Ford Escort XR3i. Unlike the Peugeot, this is a one-off program rather than a small-batch production, but features a similarly in-depth reimagination of the XR3i without changing the fundamental character which made the hot hatchback such an icon in the first place.

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This new Tolman Edition started with a complete refresh of the body, with the team reinforcing the steel structure, treating any corrosion from the original donor car and even fitting a custom-made roof panel. The car’s Diamond White exterior colour was then re-applied, along with red accents.

Under the bonnet, the 1.6-litre engine has been retained, but just like the rest of the car, it has been given a big overhaul, with new pistons, conrods, a toughened crank-case and fresh headers borrowed from the more modern 1.6-litre Zetec engine.

Other upgrades, such as electronic engine management and a stainless-steel exhaust system, complete the technical revamp. Power is up 50 per cent on the eighties original, with 150bhp and 120lb ft of torque, which is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission.

Helping put this power to the ground are a set of bespoke 15-inch alloy wheels. These were commissioned by Tolman, and exactly mimic the original rims in a size that’s one inch larger. These don’t just help give the XR3i a bit more visual attitude, they also allow for uprated AP Racing brakes and high-performance tyres to be fitted.

The chassis has its own modifications, such as a thicker front anti-roll bar, plus new Bilstein dampers and fresh front suspension geometry. Finally, high-spec LED headlights are housed within the original casings.

The restomod world is often exclusive to the upper-most echelon of car buyers, but Tolman has been an antidote to the exotic and extremely expensive examples with its Peugeot 205 GTi. If eighties French hot hatchbacks aren’t quite your thing, the firm’s application of this same logic to the Ford Escort XR3i could appeal, plus there are three more one-off models still to come in 2026.

If you’re interested in buying a hot hatchback from the more modern era, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals...