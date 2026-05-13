This is our first look at the BYD Dolphin G DM-i – a new supermini that will offer small-car customers a plug-in hybrid powertrain at a knock-down price when it arrives later this summer. While specifications are still thin on the ground, it’s understood the car will make its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Earlier this year, BYD’s executive vice president Stella Li told us “BYD is missing the biggest volume in the B-segment”, and that the maker’s future small and mid-sized cars would be designed in Europe for Europe. The first example is the Dolphin G, a ‘B-segment’ supermini targeting cars such as the Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris, priced from around £23,000.

The Dolphin G “is the first product we are designing purely for Europe, for overseas markets, because there’s no interest in China,” Li told the Financial Times’ Future of the Car summit earlier this month. “In the future, we will have more and more products based on European tastes and consumer needs, and designed locally here.”

So far, we’ve been issued with just four images and very few confirmed specifications for the Dolphin G. We do know that the hybrid supermini will measure 4.16 metres long and 1.825 metres wide – shorter but wider than the company’s Dolphin EV. Yet while it shares part of its name with BYD’s Citroen e-C3 rival, it’s understood to be a very different car.