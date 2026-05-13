BYD is rolling out nine-minute-long flash charging, which it believes will smash the final barriers to mass EV adoption. The Chinese tech company plans to roll out 3,000 of the 1,500kW chargers across Europe in 2026, as it moves into infrastructure as well as the supply of EVs and hybrids, as well as premium cars with its new brand Denza.

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Will this kill the petrol car, asked Kana Inagaki, the Financial Times’ autos correspondent at its Future of the Car summit in London? “I can not say kill, but [flash charging] can at least compete with the combustion engine,” said BYD’s executive vice president Stella Li with a twinkle in her eye.

“[When] we make recharging as fast as [petrol] refueling, this will [end] the final barrier for people to jump into electric cars.” She believes this will be a historic moment in EV adoption, a “revolution with the kind of technology we launch in China now and with Denza cars”.

“Today, people don’t buy electric cars because it's too long for them to charge, there aren’t too many charging stations and, even if you build a lot, they might be occupied because cars are sitting there for 40 minutes, or maybe one hour in the winter.”