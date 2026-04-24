The all-new ‘third-generation' BYD Atto 3 has been revealed at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, less than a month after the new updated ‘Evo’ version of the electric family SUV was introduced in the UK – a car that now looks as up-to-date as a floppy disk.

The Atto 3 was the first car BYD brought to the UK when the Chinese goliath (and now the world’s biggest EV maker) arrived here in 2023. That was the first generation model; the facelifted ‘Evo’ car that we drove just a few weeks ago is considered the second generation, at least by BYD.

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This is not another nip and tuck, however. For starters, the all-new Atto 3 is nearly 200mm longer, 60mm taller and 20mm wider, plus the wheelbase has been stretched by 50mm. That means it’s now much closer in size to the Tesla Model Y.

The rounded, almost blobby shape and flowing surfaces of the current Atto 3 are gone, giving the new model a much more purposeful and confident look. The more imposing front end with the huge air intakes on either side of the bumper helps with that, while having very little plastic black cladding, flush door handles and sleeker headlights compared to the current car make it appear more premium.