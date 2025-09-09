Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Leapmotor B05 Ultra is out to bring Chinese cheapness to the hot hatch market

Leapmotor has revealed its first ‘high-performance sports coupe’ – aka electric hot hatch – but it’s not coming to the UK

By:Richard Ingram, Paul Barker
28 Apr 2026
Leapmotor B05 Ultra being unveiled on stage

Leapmotor has unveiled its first ever hot hatchback: the B05 Ultra. This self-titled “stylish high-performance sports coupe” gets a pumped-up look and uprated motors, but – for now at least – it’s not coming to the UK.

Details are scarce for the time being, with Leapmotor revealing little more than the car’s design, plus a few hints as to what’s hiding under the metal. The maker, which is part-owned by industry heavyweight Stellantis, says the car is capable of 0-62mph in “the five-second range” and will come with “comprehensive upgrades in exterior design, driving performance, intelligent systems and riding comfort” to deliver what bosses call an “all-round superior experience for young automotive enthusiasts.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

Images from the Beijing Auto Show preview the model in two colours: silver and green. Compared with the standard Leapmotor B05, which will be sold in the UK and Europe, the Ultra looks to get more aggressive body styling, different wheels and a larger rear wing. Inside, the B05 Ultra will get an eight-point PWM (pulse width modulation) massaging seat, plus an uprated Qualcomm chipset for the infotainment and navigation system.

Leapmotor’s high-performance ‘Ultra’ badge was first teased at the Munich Motor Show in 2025. At the time, Leapmotor founder and CEO Zhu Jiangming confirmed to Auto Express that modifications will take in both performance and styling – and this new B05 is the result.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Jiangming said the interior will also get a “more luxurious” upgrade, although the brand is yet to give us a look inside.

As yet, MG is the only Chinese manufacturer to tap into the performance-EV market as part of its brand-building attempts – although the 429bhp MG4 XPower has been met with mixed reactions. With electric cars, the hot hatch activity has been left to the likes of Hyundai’s N brand, plus Alpine and Abarth.

The B05 Ultra (badged Lafa5 Ultra in China) will launch in its home market this year, but is yet to be confirmed for the UK or Europe. A company insider insisted it’s not off the table, but that with several mainstream models still to be revealed, the brand is “yet to reach cruising altitude” – where models such as the Ultra could complement the product range.

Speaking of mainstream variants, the standard B05 will extend Leapmotor’s line-up to four distinct models, joining the baby T03 city car, plus the B10 and C10 SUVs. A smaller B03X (badged A10 in China) supermini-SUV will complete the range later.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Beijing Auto Show 2026: latest news and all the important cars
Geneva Motor Show

Beijing Auto Show 2026: latest news and all the important cars

These are the key cars from the Chinese capital’s biennial show
News
27 Apr 2026
New BYD Atto 3 unveiled a mere month after the latest one went on sale
BYD Atto 3 - front

New BYD Atto 3 unveiled a mere month after the latest one went on sale

The third evolution of BYD’s electric family SUV could be one of the fastest charging EVs on the market
News
24 Apr 2026
Denza Z 1,000bhp+ supercar is coming to the UK!
Denza Z - Jordan front 3/4

Denza Z 1,000bhp+ supercar is coming to the UK!

Production version of mind-bogglingly fast supercar is unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show, promising 0-62mph is under two seconds
News
24 Apr 2026
New Peugeot Concept 6 and Concept 8 hint at stylish future 508 and flagship SUV
Peugeot Concept 6 and Concept 8 - front end

New Peugeot Concept 6 and Concept 8 hint at stylish future 508 and flagship SUV

Concept 6 and Concept 8 unveiled in China are a “bold new vision” for French brand – and have “global” relevance, according to boss
News
24 Apr 2026

Most Popular

New Citroen 2CV: £13k electric city car to lean on brand nostalgia
Citroen 2CV exclusive image 2026

New Citroen 2CV: £13k electric city car to lean on brand nostalgia

A 2CV-inspired small car is in the works, designed to bridge the gap between the Ami quadricycle and e-C3 supermini
News
24 Apr 2026
New Omoda 4 on its way to take on the Nissan Juke
Omoda 4 - front angled

New Omoda 4 on its way to take on the Nissan Juke

Sharply styled small SUV is ready to expand Omoda’s range and steal sales from the likes of Nissan Juke
News
24 Apr 2026
New Zeekr 8X review: 1,381bhp plug-in hybrid SUV is an absolute tech-fest
New Zeekr 8X plug-in hybrid - front tracking

New Zeekr 8X review: 1,381bhp plug-in hybrid SUV is an absolute tech-fest

While the Zeekr 8X comes with huge levels of power, space and tech, it can't quite match its European rivals when it comes to its driving experience.
Road tests
25 Apr 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content