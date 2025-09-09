New Leapmotor B05 Ultra is out to bring Chinese cheapness to the hot hatch market
Leapmotor has revealed its first ‘high-performance sports coupe’ – aka electric hot hatch – but it’s not coming to the UK
Leapmotor has unveiled its first ever hot hatchback: the B05 Ultra. This self-titled “stylish high-performance sports coupe” gets a pumped-up look and uprated motors, but – for now at least – it’s not coming to the UK.
Details are scarce for the time being, with Leapmotor revealing little more than the car’s design, plus a few hints as to what’s hiding under the metal. The maker, which is part-owned by industry heavyweight Stellantis, says the car is capable of 0-62mph in “the five-second range” and will come with “comprehensive upgrades in exterior design, driving performance, intelligent systems and riding comfort” to deliver what bosses call an “all-round superior experience for young automotive enthusiasts.”
Images from the Beijing Auto Show preview the model in two colours: silver and green. Compared with the standard Leapmotor B05, which will be sold in the UK and Europe, the Ultra looks to get more aggressive body styling, different wheels and a larger rear wing. Inside, the B05 Ultra will get an eight-point PWM (pulse width modulation) massaging seat, plus an uprated Qualcomm chipset for the infotainment and navigation system.
Leapmotor’s high-performance ‘Ultra’ badge was first teased at the Munich Motor Show in 2025. At the time, Leapmotor founder and CEO Zhu Jiangming confirmed to Auto Express that modifications will take in both performance and styling – and this new B05 is the result.
Jiangming said the interior will also get a “more luxurious” upgrade, although the brand is yet to give us a look inside.
As yet, MG is the only Chinese manufacturer to tap into the performance-EV market as part of its brand-building attempts – although the 429bhp MG4 XPower has been met with mixed reactions. With electric cars, the hot hatch activity has been left to the likes of Hyundai’s N brand, plus Alpine and Abarth.
The B05 Ultra (badged Lafa5 Ultra in China) will launch in its home market this year, but is yet to be confirmed for the UK or Europe. A company insider insisted it’s not off the table, but that with several mainstream models still to be revealed, the brand is “yet to reach cruising altitude” – where models such as the Ultra could complement the product range.
Speaking of mainstream variants, the standard B05 will extend Leapmotor’s line-up to four distinct models, joining the baby T03 city car, plus the B10 and C10 SUVs. A smaller B03X (badged A10 in China) supermini-SUV will complete the range later.
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