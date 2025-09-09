Leapmotor has unveiled its first ever hot hatchback: the B05 Ultra. This self-titled “stylish high-performance sports coupe” gets a pumped-up look and uprated motors, but – for now at least – it’s not coming to the UK.

Details are scarce for the time being, with Leapmotor revealing little more than the car’s design, plus a few hints as to what’s hiding under the metal. The maker, which is part-owned by industry heavyweight Stellantis, says the car is capable of 0-62mph in “the five-second range” and will come with “comprehensive upgrades in exterior design, driving performance, intelligent systems and riding comfort” to deliver what bosses call an “all-round superior experience for young automotive enthusiasts.”

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Images from the Beijing Auto Show preview the model in two colours: silver and green. Compared with the standard Leapmotor B05, which will be sold in the UK and Europe, the Ultra looks to get more aggressive body styling, different wheels and a larger rear wing. Inside, the B05 Ultra will get an eight-point PWM (pulse width modulation) massaging seat, plus an uprated Qualcomm chipset for the infotainment and navigation system.

Leapmotor’s high-performance ‘Ultra’ badge was first teased at the Munich Motor Show in 2025. At the time, Leapmotor founder and CEO Zhu Jiangming confirmed to Auto Express that modifications will take in both performance and styling – and this new B05 is the result.