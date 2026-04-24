Peugeot has unveiled two bold new concepts at the Beijing Auto Show, previewing a potential successor to the 508 estate and a new flagship SUV.

Although the designs of the concepts are certainly attention-grabbing, their names are rather straightforward – the sleek estate is simply called the ‘Concept 6’ while the SUV is called ‘Concept 8’. Upon the reveal, Peugeot CEO Alain Favey said the concepts “demonstrate our vision for a bold new future for the brand”, adding that while they were revealed in Beijing, they would be “for China and for our global market.”

The 508, Peugeot’s last saloon and in SW form, estate car, has been off sale since 2024, so the brand has had plenty of time to think about a possible replacement. The Concept 6 appears to be just that and according to Peugeot, it “expresses the vision of a bold new generation of large sedans”, combining “the elegance of a sedan with the dynamism of a shooting brake.”

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The Concept 8 looks to expand the SUV line-up beyond the current 5008 range-topper and “announces the next chapter of Peugeot’s SUV ambition, embodying power, space and dynamism”, according to the firm.

The two concepts share plenty of design language with the brand’s typical ‘lion-claw’ headlights mixed with three light strips to the rear. The surfacing is extremely clean on both models and there are virtually no air intakes at the front, all but confirming pure-electric power.

Considering the use of LiDAR on the roof of the Concept 8, we suspect these are very much Chinese-driven concepts and as a result any production cars are likely to be built in China via Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroen – a joint venture between the French brands and Dongfeng since 1992.

Rather than use the latest Stellantis platforms such as STLA-Medium, the concepts will likely utilise a Dongfeng-sourced platform too.

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