Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Peugeot Concept 6 and Concept 8 hint at stylish future 508 and flagship SUV

Concept 6 and Concept 8 unveiled in China are a “bold new vision” for French brand – and have “global” relevance, according to boss

By:Alastair Crooks
24 Apr 2026
Peugeot Concept 6 and Concept 8 - front end7

Peugeot has unveiled two bold new concepts at the Beijing Auto Show, previewing a potential successor to the 508 estate and a new flagship SUV.

Although the designs of the concepts are certainly attention-grabbing, their names are rather straightforward – the sleek estate is simply called the ‘Concept 6’ while the SUV is called ‘Concept 8’. Upon the reveal, Peugeot CEO Alain Favey said the concepts “demonstrate our vision for a bold new future for the brand”, adding that while they were revealed in Beijing, they would be “for China and for our global market.” 

The 508, Peugeot’s last saloon and in SW form, estate car, has been off sale since 2024, so the brand has had plenty of time to think about a possible replacement. The Concept 6 appears to be just that and according to Peugeot, it “expresses the vision of a bold new generation of large sedans”, combining “the elegance of a sedan with the dynamism of a shooting brake.” 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Concept 8 looks to expand the SUV line-up beyond the current 5008 range-topper and “announces the next chapter of Peugeot’s SUV ambition, embodying power, space and dynamism”, according to the firm.

The two concepts share plenty of design language with the brand’s typical ‘lion-claw’ headlights mixed with three light strips to the rear. The surfacing is extremely clean on both models and there are virtually no air intakes at the front, all but confirming pure-electric power. 

Considering the use of LiDAR on the roof of the Concept 8, we suspect these are very much Chinese-driven concepts and as a result any production cars are likely to be built in China via Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroen – a joint venture between the French brands and Dongfeng since 1992. 

Rather than use the latest Stellantis platforms such as STLA-Medium, the concepts will likely utilise a Dongfeng-sourced platform too.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Stellantis recalls 10k diesels: engine parts could fall off cars and vans from Peugeot, Vauxhall and others
Citroen Berlingo Van - front cornering

Stellantis recalls 10k diesels: engine parts could fall off cars and vans from Peugeot, Vauxhall and others

Models including the Vauxhall Corsa to the Peugeot Partner have been recalled over a water pump pulley issue for the BlueHDi diesel engine
News
16 Apr 2026
What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
2 Apr 2026
Vauxhall, Peugeot, Fiat and others recall 40,000+ UK cars over mild-hybrid fire risk
Stellantis logo

Vauxhall, Peugeot, Fiat and others recall 40,000+ UK cars over mild-hybrid fire risk

More than 700,000 cars have been recalled globally due to what’s described as “insufficient clearance” between the particulate filter pipe and the bel…
News
1 Apr 2026
Peugeot is building a brand new petrol engine – who says ICE is dead?
New Peugeot ‘Turbo 100’ engine

Peugeot is building a brand new petrol engine – who says ICE is dead?

New 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine to replace Puretech motors in Peugeot and more
News
16 Mar 2026

Most Popular

Electric car charging stations in the UK: public EV charging prices, networks and top tips
EV charging hacks - front of R5 in front of Gridserve

Electric car charging stations in the UK: public EV charging prices, networks and top tips

Our guide to saving hundreds of pounds on public EV charging covers all the bases
Tips & advice
20 Apr 2026
New Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid 2026 review: supermini rises to the next level with hybrid power
Richard Ingram with the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid

New Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid 2026 review: supermini rises to the next level with hybrid power

Fiat is on to a winner with the mild-hybrid version of the impressive Grande Panda supermini
Road tests
21 Apr 2026
New Chery Tiggo 4 review: £20k SUV’s shortcomings are overshadowed by its unbeatable value
Tom Jervis with the Chery Tiggo 4

New Chery Tiggo 4 review: £20k SUV’s shortcomings are overshadowed by its unbeatable value

The Chery Tiggo 4 has the small SUV elite in its crosshairs, and it undercuts nearly all of them
Road tests
22 Apr 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content