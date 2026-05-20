Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Peugeot set to build high-spec Chinese Voyah models in France

A continuing partnership will bring high-spec Voyah models to the UK

By:Jordan Katsianis
20 May 2026
Voyah Free

Stellantis has announced a memorandum of understanding with Chinese car giant Dongfeng to build its Voyah models in Europe. This will also incorporate the use of Stellantis’ sales and distribution networks, springboarding the Voyah brand into the European car market while helping navigate EU tariffs at the same time.

The partnership will be Stellantis-led and European-based, with a 51:49 per cent split in ownership in favour of Stellantis. The cars will be built in Peugeot’s Rennes plant, but no specifics have been announced, either in terms of which Voyah models will be built, or whether they’ll be existing cars already on sale in China or new models with more of a European focus. 

Commenting on the announcement, Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO said:  “The plans we are announcing today take our recently strengthened cooperation with Dongfeng to an all-new dimension of an international partnership to the benefit of customers around the world.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“With this new chapter in our collaboration, we will give our customers an even greater choice of competitive products and pricing, leveraging the best of Stellantis’ global footprint alongside Dongfeng’s access to China’s advanced new energy vehicles ecosystem.”

For context, the Voyah brand in China builds mostly large and high-specification ‘new energy’ SUVs and people carriers, with a split between range-extender hybrid and full BEV options. 

The smallest Voyah SUV currently on sale is a 4.8m-long BEV with a 558-mile range on the Chinese range cycle. Even taking into account a more pessimistic estimated drop of 20 per cent on the  WLTP cycle, this still equates to 446 miles. It also rides on an 800V architecture and comes with ultra-fast charging that’s capable of competing with Europe’s best. 

Voyah Dream

Stellantis and Dongfeng already have a close collaboration in China too, because Dongfeng has been the longtime Chinese partner of Peugeot’s Chinese operations. This is not the first joint venture between Stellantis and a Chinese car company either, with Leapmotor already up and running in Europe. 

However with such high-specification models, Voyah will probably take up a position as a more premium offering than Leapmotor. 

If you’re interested in a new Stellantis product, make sure you check out our Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Stellantis and Dongfeng partnership means two luxury Peugeots you can’t buy
Peugeot Concept 6

New Stellantis and Dongfeng partnership means two luxury Peugeots you can’t buy

A deal between Stellantis and Dongfeng is set to launch new Peugeot and Jeep cars
News
18 May 2026
Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
12 May 2026
Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall to “shock” with their future car design
Peugeot Polygon concept - front

Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall to “shock” with their future car design

Stellantis design boss lays out the plan for upcoming design revolution
News
6 May 2026
New Peugeot Concept 6 and Concept 8 hint at stylish future 508 and flagship SUV
Peugeot Concept 6 and Concept 8 - front end

New Peugeot Concept 6 and Concept 8 hint at stylish future 508 and flagship SUV

Concept 6 and Concept 8 unveiled in China are a “bold new vision” for French brand – and have “global” relevance, according to boss
News
24 Apr 2026

Most Popular

BMW X3 vs Honda CR-V vs VW Tayron vs MG HS vs Range Rover Sport: five top PHEVs head to head
Top five PHEVs head to head - header with team

BMW X3 vs Honda CR-V vs VW Tayron vs MG HS vs Range Rover Sport: five top PHEVs head to head

The five top plug-in hybrid systems go head-to-head on UK roads, in the test no PHEV buyer can do without
Car group tests
17 May 2026
New Jaecoo 3 has the Ford Puma and Renault 4 in its crosshairs
Jaecoo 3 - front (watermarked)

New Jaecoo 3 has the Ford Puma and Renault 4 in its crosshairs

Jaecoo is targeted the small SUV market with the new 3, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
18 May 2026
Ford’s fightback is on: five new EV and hybrid models for Europe by 2029
Ford future teaser

Ford’s fightback is on: five new EV and hybrid models for Europe by 2029

Ford’s fightback in Europe is coming, and it could see Fiesta and Focus return
News
18 May 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content