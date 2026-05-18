Favey also told us Peugeot is still “eager to see how much appetite there is for these cars outside of China”, adding, “there are a number of markets where there is demand for D-segment cars. In Europe, definitely not suited at all.” If demand did shift, Peugeot has left the door open for the two cars to be sold here. “Would it be possible to bring the cars to Europe?” said Peugeot’s boss. “Probably, technically.”

Wherever the production versions of the Concept 6 and Concept 8 are sold, they should impress when it comes to technology. Favey said, “They’ll be based on top Chinese technology that Dongfeng has, in terms of ADAS, safe driving devices, battery efficiency, plug-in hybrids with 200km [124 miles] - everything the Chinese have, we will have on this car.”

Having been at the helm of Peugeot since February 2025, Favey explained to us last summer that he wanted the French brand to compete in the “upper mainstream”, despite it possibly disadvantaging Peugeot when it comes to utilising cheaper Stellantis technology and architectures, such as the Smart Car Platform, which underpins the Citroen e-C3.

The Concept 6 and Concept 8 will sit on the other end of the spectrum when they go on sale. And when asked if they would give Peugeot the tools to compete in the “upper mainstream” segment just below the likes of BMW, Audi and Mercedes, Favey said, “Yeah, I agree.”

For now the Concept 6 and Concept 8 aren’t destined for Europe, let alone the UK, but their technologies could be. Favey added, “That is another angle that is extremely interesting in the cooperation with Dongfeng. We believe that developing these cars with them will bring us in contact with new technologies, new suppliers, which maybe we don’t know today.”

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