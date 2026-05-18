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New Stellantis and Dongfeng partnership means two luxury Peugeots you can’t buy

A deal between Stellantis and Dongfeng is set to launch new Peugeot and Jeep cars

By:Alastair Crooks
18 May 2026
Peugeot Concept 6

Stellantis and Chinese car manufacturer Dongfeng have reached an agreement to share “production of Peugeot and Jeep vehicles in China for the Chinese market and for sales worldwide”.  

A one billion Euro (£870m) deal, in which Stellantis is expected to contribute approximately 130 million Euros (£113m), will pave the way for two ‘new energy’ off-road vehicles from Jeep for global markets, starting next year. The Peugeot side of the partnership will realise production versions of the Concept 6, a sleek shooting brake estate, and the Concept 8, a huge D-segment SUV - both of which were revealed at the Beijing Auto Show in April. 

“With a track record of more than 30 years of collaboration, Stellantis and Dongfeng are ready to further leverage their strengths and introduce all-new vehicles with cutting-edge electric car technologies from brands that customers worldwide trust and love,” said Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO. “We look forward to this project and to collaborate even more in the future.”

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While the cars are being designed for global markets, Peugeot CEO, Alain Favey, told Auto Express, “we are not developing these cars for Europe. Until a few months ago we had the 508 and we stopped it because the segment was becoming too small. Everyone believes these cars are great but nobody buys them. So we’re not developing these cars for the European market because we don’t believe there’s a space for them.”

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Favey also told us Peugeot is still “eager to see how much appetite there is for these cars outside of China”, adding, “there are a number of markets where there is demand for D-segment cars. In Europe, definitely not suited at all.” If demand did shift, Peugeot has left the door open for the two cars to be sold here. “Would it be possible to bring the cars to Europe?” said Peugeot’s boss. “Probably, technically.”  

Wherever the production versions of the Concept 6 and Concept 8 are sold, they should impress when it comes to technology. Favey said, “They’ll be based on top Chinese technology that Dongfeng has, in terms of ADAS, safe driving devices, battery efficiency, plug-in hybrids with 200km [124 miles] - everything the Chinese have, we will have on this car.” 

Having been at the helm of Peugeot since February 2025, Favey explained to us last summer that he wanted the French brand to compete in the “upper mainstream”, despite it possibly disadvantaging Peugeot when it comes to utilising cheaper Stellantis technology and architectures, such as the Smart Car Platform, which underpins the Citroen e-C3

The Concept 6 and Concept 8 will sit on the other end of the spectrum when they go on sale. And when asked if they would give Peugeot the tools to compete in the “upper mainstream” segment just below the likes of BMW, Audi and Mercedes, Favey said, “Yeah, I agree.”

For now the Concept 6 and Concept 8 aren’t destined for Europe, let alone the UK, but their technologies could be. Favey added, “That is another angle that is extremely interesting in the cooperation with Dongfeng. We believe that developing these cars with them will bring us in contact with new technologies, new suppliers, which maybe we don’t know today.” 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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