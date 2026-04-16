Stellantis recalls 10k diesels: engine parts could fall off cars and vans from Peugeot, Vauxhall and others

Stellantis, the owner of Vauxhall, Peugeot, Fiat and more, has issued another recall. This time, it’s for roughly 10,000 UK cars specified with the 1.5-litre BlueHDi diesel engine. A fault with the water pump pulley could see loss of engine power or, in a worst-case scenario, components becoming detached and falling onto the road.

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The conglomerate says the main reason for this “voluntary” recall is that some models with the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder BlueHDi diesel powertrain “may experience a partial slippage of the water pump pulley. This can lead to a misalignment of the timing belt and result in a loss of engine power, causing the engine to stop.”

However, in what is described as a “worst-case scenario”, the water pump pulley’s sprocket “may become detached from the shaft, potentially leading to small components falling onto the roadway”. Thankfully, no accidents related to this problem have been reported yet.

Which cars are affected?

Stellantis says this issue affects models built between October 2025 and February 2026 and it’s not just cars, but vans, too. The estimated 10,000 vehicles impacted also come from across the entire Stellantis stable. They include examples of the following with the 1.5-litre BlueHDi diesel engine:

The firm was also keen to point out that only half of the affected vehicles have reached customers – the rest will see the problem rectified before delivery. Speaking of which:

What should you do if your car is recalled?

Stellantis says it will reach out to those who have already received their vehicle in order to arrange an appointment for the necessary repairs to be made. This includes replacing the entire water pump kit and will be done over the course of roughly two-and-a-half hours at no charge.

This comes soon after Stellantis issued a different recall in February 2026 for its 1.2-litre PureTech mild hybrid petrol engine over a fire risk. The PureTech engine as a whole appears to have been plagued with problems over the past few years, with another separate recall in 2025 for the non-hybridised version that saw over 70,000 examples recalled worldwide as loose fuel pipe nuts could lead to fires. Stellantis has also announced a brand new three-cylinder engine to replace the Puretech.

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