Sprawling global car maker Stellantis will focus on two lead brands for Europe – Fiat and Peugeot – in its new €60 billion (£51.8 billion), five-year investment plan FaSTLAne 2030.

Fiat will expand from niche urban mobility company to a maker of affordable mid-size SUVs, curiously named Grizzly. Peugeot, chosen because of its existing scale and ability to charge ‘upper mainstream’ prices, will introduce seven new models over the period.

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Both have been anointed among Stellantis’s four ‘global brands’, alongside genuinely global player Jeep and the North American truck maker Ram. The decision is all about cold, hard, revenue-generating potential and market reach: beyond Europe, Peugeot is big in the fast-growing African market and Middle East, while Fiat is South America’s number one auto brand.

Peugeot leads new global tech roll-out

The global marques will lead in the roll-out of €24 billion (£20.7 billion) of new technologies, such as global vehicle architecture STLA One, new powertrains including range extender hybrids for big US trucks, software defined vehicles and AI-powered digital cockpits.

“Peugeot will be the first brand launching STLA One in 2027 followed by Opel, Jeep and Alfa Romeo, [who will] combine the platform with their unique DNA to sell to specific customers and markets,” said European boss Emanuele Cappellano. “At true scale, STLA One will reach up to one million vehicles per year in Europe.”