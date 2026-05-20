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Jaguar Land Rover and Stellantis could be about to join forces

Stellantis is looking to JLR for its latest partnership, and it could work out very well for both companies

By:Jordan Katsianis
20 May 2026
Land Rover Discovery main image

Land Rovers and Jeeps have spent decades duelling it out in the rough stuff, but the two brands might be about to become inextricably linked as partners following the announcement of collaboration based in the USA. 

In a non-binding memorandum of understanding, Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover announced they will “explore opportunities to collaborate on product development in the United States”, utilising both of the companies’ strengths to “create value for both organisations”.

Antonio Filosa, chief executive officer of Stellantis, said: “By working with partners to explore synergies in areas such as product and technology development, we can create meaningful benefits for both sides while remaining focused on delivering the products and experiences our customers love.”

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Meanwhile, JLR’s CEO, PB Balaji, confirmed this would help support its long-term growth plans in the US market. 

This cooperation could yield many benefits for both brands, but it’s arguably JLR which stands to benefit the most. That’s because this could unlock a more direct path into manufacturing in the USA, which could side-step the Trump administration’s erratic trade policy.  

More pertinently, JLR’s next-generation BEV architectures – such as the one used by the new Jaguar Type 01 – could also be of use for high-end brands including Maserati and Alfa Romeo. These two relatively low-volume brands both need investment in high-end electric car technologies to remain competitive with premium European brands.  

Then there’s the obvious overlap of Land Rover and Jeep, two iconic off-roading brands that have spent decades competing against one another. With production capacity to spare in the USA, could Land Rover consider manufacturing future models in its most profitable market? Such a plan could make a lot of sense for both JLR and Stellantis. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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