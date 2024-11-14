Jaguar has confirmed its new all-electric grand tourer will be called the Jaguar Type 01, and while prototypes have previously been hidden away from the public, one will be on full display at the 2026 Monaco Formula E, with a new livery previewing just a little bit more of its eccentric design.

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Confirmation of its official name follows rumours of other monikers that Jaguar was considering, including GT and X900. The latter is still expected to be the car’s internal model code, but Jaguar decided to lean a little deeper into its history with its naming choice, bringing back the ‘Type’ format along with the numbers 0 and 1. These represent the new model’s emissions, and the fact it’s the first of a new generation of cars from the company.

The Type 01 is due to be revealed in full later this year, costing from around £120,000. But we’re told this is merely a starting point, with owners encouraged to personalise their car through an array of different colours and interior options.

Jaguar also released a new image revealing the Type 01’s badge, saying “the name appears on the strikethrough motif where the bonnet meets the windscreen, with bold and linear graphics”.