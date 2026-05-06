Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall to “shock” with their future car design

How important is heritage if you’re choosing a car in 2026? This is a question all so-called legacy brands are having to ask themselves in this new era of seemingly endless Chinese start-ups, all offering highly specified and sophisticated new cars, but ones without any real sense of place or soul. And it’s one that is particularly poignant for Stellantis – a conglomerate encompassing brands that, collectively, have hundreds of years of history behind them.

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With new-ish leadership at the top, as well as a more streamlined and reactive set of decision-makers, Stellantis says it now has the drive and creative spirit to fully exploit the heritage of its brands.

Among that top brass is Gilles Vidal. And if the name sounds familiar, you’d be right. He was the architect of Peugeot’s design revolution that saw it go from frumpy to fabulous in the late 2010s, and after a small hiatus at Renault overseeing the 5, 4 and Twingo, he’s returned as head of European design for the whole Stellantis group.

Vidal’s new job is not just to oversee, but also to co-ordinate all the European brands’ design houses. He’ll work closely with Stellantis global head of design Ralph Gilles, who reports to the new CEO, Antonio Filosa. This near-direct line to the very top should help streamline decision making, and bring a new sense of power and independence to the design teams.