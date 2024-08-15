The reveal of the all-new Peugeot 208 is edging closer, with a near-production concept of the next-generation supermini on-track to be revealed at the 2026 Paris Motor Show this October. The radical Polygon concept has already given us our first indication of how the production car could look, but our exclusive images give a much closer view of what we’ll actually see on the road in 2027. Fans of the classic Peugeot 205 can rest assured that the concept car’s styling is set to drive the look of the production model.

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The new 208 will still showcase many features from the Polygon concept – which we got to drive earlier this year – including the visionary Hypersquare steering wheel that utilises new steer-by-wire technology and the French brand’s latest design language.

After a preview in Paris, the 208 will hit UK showrooms in 2027 with a starting price of around £23,000. This will place it in direct competition with the plethora of recently-revealed electric superminis such as the Renault 5, Cupra Raval and Volkswagen ID. Polo.

If you can't wait for the new Peugeot 208 to arrive, you can save more than £11,000 on the current E-208 with the Auto Express Buy a Car service or nearly £8,000 on a petrol-powered model.

What will the new Peugeot 208 look like?

The design of the new Peugeot 208 will cleverly mix details inspired by the eighties 205 supermini with modern clean surfacing and sheer edges. The front and rear light strips will mirror the original 205’s striped grille and rear hatch cover, but execute them in a very contemporary way.