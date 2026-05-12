Fiat and Citroen models are poised to join the new wave of small, affordable electric cars, the boss of parent company Stellantis has hinted.

Speaking at the Financial Times’ Future of the Car summit 2026, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa talked of two key opportunities for Europe’s troubled car industry: ‘e-cars’ and light commercial vehicles.

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But progress in both areas requires agreement between the industry and European regulators. A framework to promote affordable, made-in-Europe ‘e-cars’ is still working its way through the European Commission, while sales of light commercial vehicles are being stifled by ambitious quotas for electric vans running dramatically ahead of the 10 per cent demand.

Citroen plans to launch an all-new EV inspired by its iconic 2CV, with Fiat also at the heart of the project. The Italian brand’s small car history dates back even further than its sister company’s, to the tiny, two-door Topolino saloon from 1936.

“Affordability is one of the major causes of the decline of the automotive industry in Europe,” Filosa told the FT conference. “Cars below 15,000 Euros, they don't exist [any longer].” New vehicle registrations in Europe totalled 13.2m units last year – still below pre-Covid levels.

“[But] clean and affordable is possible, the e-car project is possible,” Filosa said. He called on regulators to make good on discussions to give made-in-Europe e-cars a “special framework” enabling subsidies for their supply chain, particularly batteries, as well as “super credits” towards car groups’ corporate average CO2 obligations.

The e-car regulation is expected to become law towards the end of the year, enabling manufacturers to lock in their vehicle projects and manufacturing plans, with a view to launching cars from 2028.