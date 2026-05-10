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Long-term tests

Long-term test: MG4 Urban Premium Long Range

First report: our man reckons he’s quids in thanks to the low running costs of his new car

By:Pete Baiden
10 May 2026
Auto Express web producer Pete Baiden standing next to the MG4 Urban while holding a wad of cash11
Pros
  • Incredible efficiency
  • Lots of space inside
  • At home in the city
Cons
  • Car doesn't turn off unless locked
  • Unsettled ride on uneven roads
  • Overbearing safety tech
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Verdict

The MG4 Urban has immediately impressed me with incredible efficiency that makes it a very cheap car to run. If it can manage to keep up this level through the hotter summer months even when the air-con is cranked up, it’s going to save me some serious money on charging.

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  • Efficiency: 4.5mi/kWh
  • Mileage: 1,572

Let’s get one thing clear right at the start. The MG4 Urban offers great value for money, because it’s cheap to buy and cheap to run – and the latter is something I have already found out despite only having the car for a brief time so far.

As regular readers of Auto Express will probably know (and no doubt start to groan at the mention), I’ve been a huge advocate of the Hyundai Ioniq Electric in the past because it offers a level of efficiency that I just haven’t seen from modern EVs... until now. It was easily capable of returning around 5.0 miles per kWh due to its relatively small battery and lack of aerodynamic drag, but the MG4 can match it. I’ve been so impressed, I’ve started talking about it instead of the Hyundai.

Since taking delivery of the MG in late March, I’ve achieved an average of 4.5 miles per kWh. But on numerous occasions, when the conditions have been just right, I’ve seen close to 5.5 miles per kWh. These are numbers most electric cars can only dream of and it’s stunned me a bit. I really wasn’t expecting the car to be so economical and so able to achieve – and even exceed – its official 258-mile range.

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Efficiency in EVs is still rarely talked about, at least compared with conversations around outright range, but it should be. Putting a huge battery in an EV will get you further, but it will cost much more to run. The MG4 Urban really hits the sweet spot in this compromise, and it is already saving me huge amounts of money on charging costs. 

It’s so efficient, in fact, that it feels like I’ve barely had to plug it in! Combined with the sub-£28k asking price for this top-spec Premium Long Range model, it’s the ultimate money saver.

The low price doesn’t mean you’ll be getting a car that’s compromised either, because it’s packed with kit and is a pleasant place to sit. As the Urban name suggests, it’s really at home in the city. Its compact dimensions and short bonnet mean it’s easy to place on the road, and even easier to park. 

Auto Express web producer Pete Baiden driving the MG4 Urban 11

The smooth power delivery and adaptive regenerative braking help ease the stress of traffic, while the one-pedal mode makes life even better, with the car  cruising to a stop when you lift off.

The MG isn’t quite as suited to faster roads, though, with some body roll on winding country roads, and it easily becomes unsettled whenever you hit a pothole. Still, the 158bhp electric motor is more than strong enough to accelerate at speed and, regardless of where you’re driving, that efficiency figure will always put a smile on your face. 

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It does take a slight hit when driving on the motorway, but it’s less noticeable than what you’ll find when driving many other EVs.

Where the MG4 Urban does let itself down slightly is when it comes to the in-car tech. Without wishing to generalise, I find many Chinese cars have overbearing safety features and the Urban is no different. The constant beeps and bongs warning me of various things do become a bit draining on longer journeys. For instance, almost every time I yawn, I get a warning that I’m tired and should take a break. This warning doesn’t just flash up and disappear; it will continue beeping at me for a good minute.

The same applies to the speed warning. The camera isn’t the best at correctly reading road signs, so I keep getting notifications to tell me that I’m illegally doing over 30mph when the speed limit is actually 50mph – and the noise just doesn’t stop!

I also had a notification for a mystery loss of tyre pressure pop up on the dashboard. The pressure in the nearside rear tyre strangely dropped by 10psi overnight, but I topped it up with air and it’s been fine ever since.

Model:MG4 Urban Premium Long Range
Price new:£27,995
Powertrain:52.8kWh battery/1xe-motor, front-wheel drive
Power/torque:158bhp/250Nm
CO2/BiK:0g/km/4%
Insurance:Group: 23 Quote: £1,353
Mileage:1,572
Efficiency:4.5 miles/kWh
Any problems?Tyre Pressure loss

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing car deals to choose from...

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In-depth reviews
MG4 Urban review
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

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