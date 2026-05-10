Verdict

The MG4 Urban has immediately impressed me with incredible efficiency that makes it a very cheap car to run. If it can manage to keep up this level through the hotter summer months even when the air-con is cranked up, it’s going to save me some serious money on charging.

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Efficiency: 4.5mi/kWh

4.5mi/kWh Mileage: 1,572

Let’s get one thing clear right at the start. The MG4 Urban offers great value for money, because it’s cheap to buy and cheap to run – and the latter is something I have already found out despite only having the car for a brief time so far.

As regular readers of Auto Express will probably know (and no doubt start to groan at the mention), I’ve been a huge advocate of the Hyundai Ioniq Electric in the past because it offers a level of efficiency that I just haven’t seen from modern EVs... until now. It was easily capable of returning around 5.0 miles per kWh due to its relatively small battery and lack of aerodynamic drag, but the MG4 can match it. I’ve been so impressed, I’ve started talking about it instead of the Hyundai.

Since taking delivery of the MG in late March, I’ve achieved an average of 4.5 miles per kWh. But on numerous occasions, when the conditions have been just right, I’ve seen close to 5.5 miles per kWh. These are numbers most electric cars can only dream of and it’s stunned me a bit. I really wasn’t expecting the car to be so economical and so able to achieve – and even exceed – its official 258-mile range.