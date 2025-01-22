New Citroen 2CV: £13k electric city car to lean on brand nostalgia

Citroen is readying a 2CV-inspired, sub-€15,000 (£13,100) electric city car that will make its debut at the 2026 Paris Motor Show later this year. The so-called ‘e-car’ project is expected to lean on Citroen’s history and heritage, with the aim of "bringing mobility to the masses” according to CEO Xavier Chardon.

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Rumours have been swirling about plans to revive the Citroen 2CV, which democratised budget motoring after World War II. Now Chardon has green-lit the concept and locked in its October premiere, to capitalise on new rules currently working their way through the European Commission to incentivise electric city cars.

What will the new Citroen 2CV look like?

Citroen’s design team, under the experienced Pierre Leclercq, is hard at work on the show car. The success of the reborn Renault 5, which has landed 120,000 orders and been Europe’s top-selling retail electric car at times, illustrates the power of a well executed retromodernist design – or ‘neo-retro’ to use Leclercq’s term.

“We’ve all had a shot at recreating the 2CV,” he said, referencing the 2009 Revolte concept conceived under former Citroen design boss Jean-Pierre Ploué. “It was a modern interpretation of a 2CV and it was super cool. You cannot say it’s something you won’t try, the same way we tried little H-types or things like that. We tried those projects.”