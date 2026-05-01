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Electric Fiat 600e now cheaper than petrol model thanks to EV grant

Thanks to the Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant, the Fiat 600e now starts from just £25,495, with the hotter Abarth 600e benefiting, too.

By:Tom Jervis
1 May 2026
Fiat 600e La Prima long termer first report - front

After months of seeing nearly all of its main rivals receive the Government’s Electric Car Grant, the Fiat 600e has now qualified for the state-backed discount, alongside its sportier sibling, the Abarth 600e.

Both models qualify for the base Band 2 grant, which effectively knocks £1,500 off the list price. This brings the starting prices of the Fiat and Abarth down to £25,495 and £32,495 respectively. 

Crucially, however, it also means that the Fiat is now cheaper than its main rival, the Ford Puma Gen-E, which starts from £26,245, even after receiving the more attractive £3,750 Band 1 grant from the Government.

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The £1,500 grant means the full-electric 600e, which is claimed to be capable of up to 254 miles on a single charge, is actually cheaper than the mild-hybrid petrol model. Entry-level 600e Pop models come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, rear parking sensors and a heat pump as standard.

For the extra cash, the Abarth 600e adds a lairy body kit, a host of chassis tweaks and ups the power from 154bhp to 235bhp; top-spec Scorpionissima cars produce a heftier 276bhp. It also manages to undercut the Vauxhall Mokka GSE, which also now gets the grant and starts from £35,495, although it’s worth pointing out that the Vauxhall has the extra power of the Scorpionissima as standard.

Fiat UK’s managing director, Kris Cholmondeley, described the announcement as “another important step in making electric mobility even more accessible to a wider audience”.

He stated: “With the Fiat 600e now benefiting from both our recent price repositioning and the Government’s Electric Car Grant, customers can enjoy a compelling price point and great value, with no compromise to stylish, practical electric driving.”

If you’re after the very best EV deals, it’s worth checking out Auto Express’ Buy a Car service, which offers great discounts whether you’re looking to buy, finance or lease. Our Sell My Car service can help you achieve the best price for your old car, too...

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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