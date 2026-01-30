The Abarth 600e has only been out a year, but the all-electric Italian hot hatch has been revised with a new trim level structure, adding Turismo and Competizione editions.

Both of those names should be pretty familiar to Abarth fans. Turismo has been used on the electric Abarth 500e and its petrol-powered 595 predecessors, while we last saw Competizione on the Abarth 595.

Here, the new Turismo replaces the entry-level Abarth 600e. It’s exactly the same price at £33,995, while the £37,995 Competizione is the same price as the launch-edition Scorpionissima it replaces. Used examples of the 600e can already be had on the Auto Express Find A Car service from under £29,000.

Equipment levels mirror those of the outgoing Abarth 600e line-up, so the Turismo gets the same seven-inch driver’s display combined with a 10-inch central touchscreen, keyless go, rain-sensing wipers and sports seats. The Competizione adds integrated sat-nav, adaptive cruise control, body-hugging Sabelt bucket seats and a sound generator – which we’ve found in our Abarth 600e long-term test car to be a little gimmicky.

The Abarth’s looks are unchanged with an aggressive bodykit, rear spoiler and 20-inch wheels, but the paint options have been updated. Gone is the ‘Hypnotic Purple’ and in its place are some new bi-tone finishes, pairing a black roof with ‘Acid Green’ or ‘Shock ‘Orange’. The Competizione also receives some new side decals by the skirts.

The powertrain for the Abarth 600e remains the same, however, using the same ‘Perfo eCMP’ platform as the new Vauxhall Mokka GSE and Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce. The Turismo has a 235bhp electric motor, while the Competizione bumps this to 278bhp. Power goes to the front wheels, aided by a Torsen mechanical front differential.

