Car Deal of the Day: No sting in the tail, just an Abarth 600e for £188 a month

The Abarth 600e has traditionally been an expensive option for leasing customers, but not today. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 February.

By:Ryan Birch
5 Feb 2026
Abarth 600e UK - front cornering
  • Sporty styling inside and out 
  • 235bhp; 20 per cent off Gridserve charging
  • Only £187.95 a month

Abarth has only just released details of its spruced-up 600e hot EV, but already there's an equally hot deal in town.

Carwow Leasey, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is offering the brand new 600e Turismo for a gob-smacking £187.95 a month. Until now, the spicy 600e has been an expensive option for leasing customers, but this deal offers style and power for very little outlay.

All that's needed to get this two-year deal underway is a £2,550.40 initial payment. There's an annual mileage limit of 5,000, but this can be raised to 8,000 for £220.66 a month after an initial payment of £2,942.92. Better still, this deal comes with a special offer: 20 per cent off Gridserve rapid charging, meaning those roadside recharges should cost you buttons. 

When order books opened for the Abarth 600e in November 2024, it was only available in standard form and a limited-run 'Scorpionissima'. The new 2026 range sees that special Scorpionissima become a fully-fledged model, but renamed 'Competizione', while the standard car becomes 'Turismo'.

It's the Turismo you'll be taking the keys to here. Power comes from a 54kWh battery that sends its juice to an electric motor on the front axle. This serves up 235bhp, giving a 0-62mph acceleration time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 124mph. The electric range, meanwhile, is a claimed 200 miles. 

Abarth 600e UK - cabin

Abarth has pumped up the standard Fiat 600's cutesy and cuddly looks into something a lot more aggressive. There are deep bumpers, a rear diffuser and a chunky boot spoiler, all topped off with massive 20-inch diamond-cut alloys, and numerous scorpion and Abarth badges all over the blistered bodywork. Discreet it isn't.

The interior gets Sabelt sports seats trimmed in black, grey and lime green with scorpion logos embroidered into the headrests, darker dashboard trim, and a part-Alcantara sports steering wheel. Tech-wise, there's a seven-inch digital driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Abarth 600e leasing offers from leading providers on our Abarth 600e page.

Check out the Abarth 600e deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

