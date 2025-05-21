Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: MG4 for a bargain £207 a month, but you’d better hurry...

There are few better all-rounders than the electric MG4, and with a new model on the horizon there are great savings to be had. It’s our Deal of the Day for 4 February.

By:Shane Wilkinson
4 Feb 2026
MG4 - front cornering
  • Well equipped SE model; free metallic paint 
  • 288-mile range; 20 per cent off Gridserve charging
  • Only £207.18 a month – limited-run deal

The MG4 is one of the best all-rounder EVs on the market, offering a sharp design, a spacious interior and a strong range for a low outlay – and deals like this one just underline what an excellent choice it is.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasing is exclusively offering the outgoing MG4 in desirable mid-range Long Range guise for just £207.18 a month. But you’d better act fast, because this is a limited-run offer. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

All that's needed to get this four-year lease up and running is an initial payment of £2,781.16, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Those 5,000 miles are likely to come pretty cheap, too, because this deal comes with a special offer: 20 per cent off Gridserve charging. It means you'll be getting a hefty discount on Gridserve's nationwide rapid chargers.  

MG is just weeks away from introducing a brand-new entry-level MG4 Urban model and a refreshed version of the MG4 available in this deal. The facelifted model will get a price hike to make space for the fresh Urban, so this deal on the outgoing MG4 offers outstanding value for money.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

This MG4 comes in SE Long Range guise, which means a 64kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 288 miles. In our tests, the MG4 is a pretty efficient car, so 250 miles would be a reasonable real-world average. 

The battery feeds a 200bhp electric motor that sends its power to the rear wheels. The sprightly MG offers strong acceleration and excellent body control, making it a fun car to drive.

SE trim brings a 10.25-inch touchscreen with integrated sat-nav plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, cruise control, a rear parking camera, and an app that allows you to operate some of the car's functions through your smartphone. This deal even throws in metallic paint for free.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG4 leasing offers from leading providers on our MG4 page.

Deals on MG4 rivals

BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin

New in-stock BYD DolphinCash £24,950Avg. savings £2,212
New BYD Dolphin

Configure now

Volkswagen Id.3

Volkswagen Id.3

New in-stock Volkswagen Id.3Cash £27,863Avg. savings £2,496
New Volkswagen Id.3

Configure now

Cupra Born

Cupra Born

New in-stock Cupra BornCash £25,053Avg. savings £9,856
New Cupra Born

Configure now

Check out the MG4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best low tax cars: New EVs and used ICE cars with cheap VED road tax
Best low tax cars - header image

Best low tax cars: New EVs and used ICE cars with cheap VED road tax

Want to minimise your VED road tax expense? We’ve rounded up some of the best cars which are cheap to tax
Best cars & vans
3 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with an outstanding Peugeot 408 for £215 a month
Peugeot 408 PHEV - front end

Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with an outstanding Peugeot 408 for £215 a month

The Peugeot 408 is a real head-turner, but cheap to lease. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 February.
News
3 Feb 2026
Best new-car deals 2026: Outstanding offers available right now
Best new car deals Feb 2026

Best new-car deals 2026: Outstanding offers available right now

Fancy a brand-new car and want to pay for it monthly, but don’t know where to start? We’ve scoured the market for the very best offers available right…
Best cars & vans
3 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Live the luxury life for less with a BMW 750e for just £644 a month
BMW 7 Series front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Live the luxury life for less with a BMW 750e for just £644 a month

BMW’s largest saloon is rarely a bargain, but through the Auto Express Buy A Car service it currently is. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 February.
News
2 Feb 2026

Most Popular

Some Chinese car brands are doomed to disappear, warns Skoda boss
Skoda Kodiaq - front cornering

Some Chinese car brands are doomed to disappear, warns Skoda boss

Skoda’s sales and marketing boss warns “there will be a consolidation” of the number of Chinese car brands around
News
3 Feb 2026
New Kia EV1 electric city car on the way to rival the Renault Twingo
Kia EV1 - front (watermarked)

New Kia EV1 electric city car on the way to rival the Renault Twingo

Kia's design boss lifts the lid on plans for a Renault Twingo and Volkswagen ID. Lupo rival, and our exclusive images preview how the EV1 could look
News
2 Feb 2026
Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…
Renault Duster - front

Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…

Posher inside and out and with more headroom, welcome to the upside down world of the Indian Duster
News
26 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content