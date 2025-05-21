Car Deal of the Day: MG4 for a bargain £207 a month, but you’d better hurry...
There are few better all-rounders than the electric MG4, and with a new model on the horizon there are great savings to be had. It’s our Deal of the Day for 4 February.
- Well equipped SE model; free metallic paint
- 288-mile range; 20 per cent off Gridserve charging
- Only £207.18 a month – limited-run deal
The MG4 is one of the best all-rounder EVs on the market, offering a sharp design, a spacious interior and a strong range for a low outlay – and deals like this one just underline what an excellent choice it is.
Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasing is exclusively offering the outgoing MG4 in desirable mid-range Long Range guise for just £207.18 a month. But you’d better act fast, because this is a limited-run offer.
All that's needed to get this four-year lease up and running is an initial payment of £2,781.16, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Those 5,000 miles are likely to come pretty cheap, too, because this deal comes with a special offer: 20 per cent off Gridserve charging. It means you'll be getting a hefty discount on Gridserve's nationwide rapid chargers.
MG is just weeks away from introducing a brand-new entry-level MG4 Urban model and a refreshed version of the MG4 available in this deal. The facelifted model will get a price hike to make space for the fresh Urban, so this deal on the outgoing MG4 offers outstanding value for money.
This MG4 comes in SE Long Range guise, which means a 64kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 288 miles. In our tests, the MG4 is a pretty efficient car, so 250 miles would be a reasonable real-world average.
The battery feeds a 200bhp electric motor that sends its power to the rear wheels. The sprightly MG offers strong acceleration and excellent body control, making it a fun car to drive.
SE trim brings a 10.25-inch touchscreen with integrated sat-nav plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, cruise control, a rear parking camera, and an app that allows you to operate some of the car's functions through your smartphone. This deal even throws in metallic paint for free.
