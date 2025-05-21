Car Deal of the Day: MG4 for a bargain £207 a month, but you’d better hurry...

Well equipped SE model; free metallic paint

288-mile range; 20 per cent off Gridserve charging

Only £207.18 a month – limited-run deal

The MG4 is one of the best all-rounder EVs on the market, offering a sharp design, a spacious interior and a strong range for a low outlay – and deals like this one just underline what an excellent choice it is.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasing is exclusively offering the outgoing MG4 in desirable mid-range Long Range guise for just £207.18 a month. But you’d better act fast, because this is a limited-run offer.

All that's needed to get this four-year lease up and running is an initial payment of £2,781.16, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Those 5,000 miles are likely to come pretty cheap, too, because this deal comes with a special offer: 20 per cent off Gridserve charging. It means you'll be getting a hefty discount on Gridserve's nationwide rapid chargers.

MG is just weeks away from introducing a brand-new entry-level MG4 Urban model and a refreshed version of the MG4 available in this deal. The facelifted model will get a price hike to make space for the fresh Urban, so this deal on the outgoing MG4 offers outstanding value for money.