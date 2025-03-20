Pricing for the MG4 Urban has been revealed, and it’ll start at just £23,495. This cut-price version will join the existing MG4 EV in showrooms, and undercut key rivals from European and Korean manufacturers by around 20 per cent, making this a colossal amount of electric car for the money.

The new MG4 EV Urban will be available in three variants, starting with the ‘Comfort Standard Range’ at that headline price point, including a 43kWh battery pack with a combined WLTP range of 201 miles. Next up is the £25,495 Comfort Long Range, which ups the battery pack to 54kWh, giving the car a more useful 258-mile range. Above this is the £27,495 Premium Long Range with the same battery and range.

What is a MG4 EV Urban?

The MG4 Urban is a totally different car to the MG4 currently sold here in the UK. The new front-wheel-drive model (the existing car is rear-wheel drive) is already available in China, and joins MG’s UK line-up as a cheaper and more affordable option.

To retain some clear air between the two cars, the existing MG4 EV will be given a new interior, while ditching the entry-level models to sit above the Urban in the MG range. Extended Range and XPower models remain exclusive to this model.