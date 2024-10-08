Potent 429bhp performance

239-mile range; all-wheel-drive traction

Only £221.96 a month

Enthusiasts know that when the XPower badge is stuck to the bootlid of an MG, it means unhinged performance. That’s especially true with the 429bhp MG4 XPower – but we've spotted you can have the car on an equally unhinged leasing deal, too.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, VIPGateway is offering the supercar-baiting electric hot hatchback for just £221.96 a month. That’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen for this car.

It’s a four-year deal that requires a 12-month initial payment of £3,033.42 to get underway. The agreement allows for 5,000 miles a year, while 8,000 can be had for just £5.31 extra a month. If that 12-month initial outlay is a little too much, a nine month payment is considerably cheaper at £2,485.07, and the monthly sums only jump up to £235.

MG XPower models built up a fearsome reputation for explosive performance in the early 2000s, and the revival of the name in the electric era brings back happy memories.

The MG4 XPower uses dual electric motors to give all-wheel drive and 429bhp. This equates to a stomach-churning 0-62mph acceleration time of 3.8 seconds, and 0-30mph in a scarcely believable 1.7 seconds.

The twin motors get their juice from a 64kWh battery, giving a claimed range of 239 miles, while a 0-to-80-per-cent top-up at an ultra-rapid charger will take less than 30 minutes.

This deal is for the outgoing MG4 XPower, with the Chinese-owned British brand recently introducing an updated MG4 line-up, which we’ve driven this week.

But there's still plenty to like with this car, and it’s packed with kit; the XPower is distinguished by its orange brake calipers, and gets suede-style sports seats, a 12.8-inch touchscreen, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG4 XPower leasing offers from leading providers on our MG4 XPower page.

