Car Deal of the Day: Alfa Romeo Tonale is an Italian stallion for just £253 a month
As family SUVs go, the Alfa Romeo Tonale is easily one of the most stylish around. It’s our Deal of the Day for 12 February.
- Head-turning design; engaging handling
- Sprint model has all the kit and looks the part
- Only £253.37 a month
The Auto Express Buy A Car service scours the leasing market for the very best deals available right now, and a quick search reveals that if you're in the market for a family SUV for around £250 a month the choice is pretty much endless.
But easily one of the most stylish and extroverted choices is the Alfa Romeo Tonale, which you can currently have for a bargain £253.37 a month through our platform.
This four-year deal comes from AA Lease and requires £3,339.45 to be laid down as a 12-month initial payment. Mileage is capped at 5,000, but 8,000 can be had for just £18 extra month and a £217 higher initial payment.
If that 12-month initial payment seems a little steep, a nine-month payment is over £626 cheaper and sees the 5,000-mile-capped monthly figure only rise to £268.36.
No matter which you go for, you’ll be getting the keys to a desirable chunk of Italian design. The Tonale really stands out with its trademark 'Scudetto' grille, aggressive-looking slim headlights, and curvy body.
The Italian carmaker has recently given its Volvo XC40 rival a bit of an update with refreshed styling. But, as that car isn't on sale here in the UK just yet, this deal is for the current (but soon to be outgoing) model.
Entry-level Sprint trim is the order of the day here, but, as this is an Alfa, it's well equipped. Standard kit includes 18-inch diamond-cut alloys in a classic 'tele-dial' Alfa Romeo design, a gloss black bodykit and trim, black Scudetto grille with plenty of black-painted mesh, plus a 10.25-inch touchscreen with in-built nav along with Apple CarPlay and Android phone connectivity.
Under the sculpted bonnet lies a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. With 158bhp, performance isn't as racy as the Alfa Romeo badge might suggest, but it's more than quick enough for a family SUV. It's pretty frugal, too, with Alfa claiming just under 50mpg.
The Tonale is a bit more sporting in the handling department as it's blessed with a firm ride, tight body control and sharp steering.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Alfa Romeo Tonale leasing offers from leading providers on our Alfa Romeo Tonale page.
Deals on Alfa Romeo Tonale rivals
