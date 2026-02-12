Car Deal of the Day: Alfa Romeo Tonale is an Italian stallion for just £253 a month

Head-turning design; engaging handling

Sprint model has all the kit and looks the part

Only £253.37 a month

The Auto Express Buy A Car service scours the leasing market for the very best deals available right now, and a quick search reveals that if you're in the market for a family SUV for around £250 a month the choice is pretty much endless.

But easily one of the most stylish and extroverted choices is the Alfa Romeo Tonale, which you can currently have for a bargain £253.37 a month through our platform.

This four-year deal comes from AA Lease and requires £3,339.45 to be laid down as a 12-month initial payment. Mileage is capped at 5,000, but 8,000 can be had for just £18 extra month and a £217 higher initial payment.

If that 12-month initial payment seems a little steep, a nine-month payment is over £626 cheaper and sees the 5,000-mile-capped monthly figure only rise to £268.36.

No matter which you go for, you’ll be getting the keys to a desirable chunk of Italian design. The Tonale really stands out with its trademark 'Scudetto' grille, aggressive-looking slim headlights, and curvy body.

The Italian carmaker has recently given its Volvo XC40 rival a bit of an update with refreshed styling. But, as that car isn't on sale here in the UK just yet, this deal is for the current (but soon to be outgoing) model.