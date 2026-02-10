The BYD Atto 3 EVO has been revealed with significant upgrades under the skin that improve on the original car’s range, performance and charging capabilities. Given that there is a pair of brand-new powertrain options, this isn’t so much a facelift, more a brand-new model hiding underneath a familiar body.

The new model is available to order now, with customer cars arriving in the spring. Although BYD UK has not yet confirmed pricing, we expect a small but not significant uplift over today’s model, which currently retails from £37,000 to £39,000.

However, for your money you’ll be buying an awful lot more car. The key upgrade is a total change to the electric powertrain, adopting the brand’s new E-Platform 3.0 architecture. There are now two motor options powered by a new battery pack, which is nearly 15kWh larger than before at 74.8kWh. The batteries aren’t just bigger than before, but also now arranged in a ‘cell-to-body’ layout that helps with interior packaging and reduces weight.

The whole system runs on an upgraded 800V architecture, with DC fast-charging speeds doubling from the old car’s 110kW to 220kW. BYD quotes a 10-80 per cent charge time of around 25 minutes.

The next big change is related to the motors, which now come in single and dual-motor options. The entry-level Comfort variant mounts its single motor on the rear axle – making it rear-wheel drive – and generates 308bhp and 380Nm of torque. BYD claims a 5.5 second 0-62mph time, and a combined range figure of around 317 miles. This is a 2.2-second improvement in straight-line performance compared with the previous Atto 3, at the same time as gaining a whopping 57 miles of extra range.