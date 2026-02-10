New BYD Atto 3 EVO makes massive gains in power and range
It may look the same, but there are huge changes underneath the BYD Atto 3’s skin
The BYD Atto 3 EVO has been revealed with significant upgrades under the skin that improve on the original car’s range, performance and charging capabilities. Given that there is a pair of brand-new powertrain options, this isn’t so much a facelift, more a brand-new model hiding underneath a familiar body.
The new model is available to order now, with customer cars arriving in the spring. Although BYD UK has not yet confirmed pricing, we expect a small but not significant uplift over today’s model, which currently retails from £37,000 to £39,000.
However, for your money you’ll be buying an awful lot more car. The key upgrade is a total change to the electric powertrain, adopting the brand’s new E-Platform 3.0 architecture. There are now two motor options powered by a new battery pack, which is nearly 15kWh larger than before at 74.8kWh. The batteries aren’t just bigger than before, but also now arranged in a ‘cell-to-body’ layout that helps with interior packaging and reduces weight.
The whole system runs on an upgraded 800V architecture, with DC fast-charging speeds doubling from the old car’s 110kW to 220kW. BYD quotes a 10-80 per cent charge time of around 25 minutes.
The next big change is related to the motors, which now come in single and dual-motor options. The entry-level Comfort variant mounts its single motor on the rear axle – making it rear-wheel drive – and generates 308bhp and 380Nm of torque. BYD claims a 5.5 second 0-62mph time, and a combined range figure of around 317 miles. This is a 2.2-second improvement in straight-line performance compared with the previous Atto 3, at the same time as gaining a whopping 57 miles of extra range.
However, it’s the dual-motor Excellence variant that’s really moved the Atto 3 EVO’s game on. The second motor doesn’t just give this model all-wheel drive for the first time, but also increases power to 442bhp and torque to 560Nm. Range is down compared to the single-motor model’s at 292 miles, but the Excellence can crack the 0-62mph acceleration run in just 3.9 seconds.
To help control the extra power on both models, BYD has switched to a more sophisticated five-link rear suspension system, but has not confirmed any further major changes to the chassis, steering or brakes.
Exterior styling changes are subtle, but they do help give the car a more sophisticated look. There’s a new front bumper, simpler graphics along the car’s windows, new rear lights and classier wheel designs.
Inside, BYD has lightly updated some of the elements including the steering wheel and infotainment screens, but the previous car’s basic layout remains. The main 15.6-inch touchscreen is now bigger than before and incorporates embedded Google apps, such as Maps and Google’s voice assistant. There’s also an 8.8-inch driver’s display, and the gear selector has now moved to the steering column, freeing up a little extra storage space in the centre console.
Standard equipment across both models include a 360-degree parking camera system, heated front seats, wireless phone charging and LED lights, but you’ll need to plump for the Excellence model to add a panoramic sunroof, heating for the second row of seats, and a head-up display.
Despite continuing with the same body as before, BYD has improved the car’s packaging, which means the boot has grown by 50 litres to 490 litres. Plus there’s 101 litres of space under the bonnet – useful for keeping the charging cables away from the main luggage space. Drop the rear seats and you’ll unlock 1,390 litres of space, plus if you want to tow, the increased performance lifts the braked trailer rating to 1,500kg.
