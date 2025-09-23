Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Get your hands on a BYD Atto 3 for less than £190 a month

There’s a new BYD Atto 3 Evo on the way, which means the current car is as cheap as chips. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 March.

By:George Armitage
2 Mar 2026
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering
  • Comfortable to drive; quality-feeling interior
  • Top-spec model; 260 miles 
  • Only £189.83 a month

There's a new BYD Atto 3 EVO waiting in the wings to take over from the current car, with the Auto Express team having recently driven it. That means deals on the outgoing car are really good value, such as this one we spotted on the Auto Express Buy a Car service.

This offer comes from Leasing Options – it's for three years with the monthly outlay being a little under £190 a month, representing tremendous value for money for an electric family SUV

Advertisement - Article continues below

To get this agreement off the ground, an initial payment of £2,627.95 is required. That's a 12-month up-front payment, but this can be lowered to nine months for £2,174.92, bringing the monthly payments to just £202.77. 

Mileage, on the 12-month payment, is limited to 5,000, but this can be raised to 8,000 for an extra £25 a month, so this deal is probably better for lower-mileage drivers.

Amazingly, for a brand that’s so new to the UK, the Atto 3 is the oldest car in BYD’s line-up, so a refresh was expected. But the current, and soon-to-be-outgoing, car still offers a lot for not much cash.

Here you'll be getting a 60.4kWh battery pack that powers the front wheels, giving a claimed range of up to 260 miles. 

While other mid-size electric SUVs have faster charging and more engaging driving characteristics, the BYD Atto 3 offers a great blend of a comfortable ride and an interior that has a high-quality feel.

This deal gets you the top-spec Design trim, and, in typical BYD fashion, there's plenty of standard equipment. Features such as a large, rotating touchscreen, heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and a powered tailgate are all standard.         

BYD Atto 3 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Atto 3 leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Atto 3 page.

Deals on BYD Atto 3 rivals

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £33,060
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,639Avg. savings £3,082
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Volkswagen Id.4

Volkswagen Id.4

New in-stock Volkswagen Id.4Cash £32,970Avg. savings £3,568
New Volkswagen Id.4

Configure now

Check out the BYD Atto 3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Funky Fiat Grande Panda EV is yours for just £186 per month
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid La Prima - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Funky Fiat Grande Panda EV is yours for just £186 per month

The Auto Express Supermini of the Year offers style, space and 199 miles of range. It’s our Deal of the Day for 1 March
News
1 Mar 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Save up to £6,000 on Hyundai Santa Fe family favourite
Hyundai Santa Fe - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Save up to £6,000 on Hyundai Santa Fe family favourite

Hyundai dealers are offering as much as £6,000 off the list price of a Santa Fe seven-seat SUV as part of the Carwow March sale.
News
28 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Renault Rafale at £203 a month is SUV for supermini money
Renault Rafale - front corner

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Rafale at £203 a month is SUV for supermini money

The Renault Rafale mixes a head-turning design with a comfortable and refined driving experience. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 February.
News
27 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Geely EX5 is an electric SUV with an attention-grabbing price
Geely EX5 - full front action

Car Deal of the Day: Geely EX5 is an electric SUV with an attention-grabbing price

Geely is another new Chinese brand to arrive in the UK, and it’s trying to grab your attention. Its EX5 is our Deal of the Day for 26 February.
News
26 Feb 2026

Most Popular

Insurers still refuse to cover some Chinese cars despite booming sales
Skywell BE11 - front action

Insurers still refuse to cover some Chinese cars despite booming sales

Insurance companies seem to be struggling to keep pace with the wave of new cars coming from China, and buyers are literally paying the price
News
26 Feb 2026
Major Renault Megane revamp due this year with more range and racy looks
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric - rear static (night)

Major Renault Megane revamp due this year with more range and racy looks

All-new battery could push the more aggressive Megane EV past 300 miles of range
News
27 Feb 2026
Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback
Opinion - Vauxhall Grandland

Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback

If you're looking for the most cost-effective cars to run, Mike Rutherford thinks you shouldn't discount diesel
Opinion
1 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content