Car Deal of the Day: Get your hands on a BYD Atto 3 for less than £190 a month

Comfortable to drive; quality-feeling interior

Top-spec model; 260 miles

Only £189.83 a month

There's a new BYD Atto 3 EVO waiting in the wings to take over from the current car, with the Auto Express team having recently driven it. That means deals on the outgoing car are really good value, such as this one we spotted on the Auto Express Buy a Car service.

This offer comes from Leasing Options – it's for three years with the monthly outlay being a little under £190 a month, representing tremendous value for money for an electric family SUV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To get this agreement off the ground, an initial payment of £2,627.95 is required. That's a 12-month up-front payment, but this can be lowered to nine months for £2,174.92, bringing the monthly payments to just £202.77.

Mileage, on the 12-month payment, is limited to 5,000, but this can be raised to 8,000 for an extra £25 a month, so this deal is probably better for lower-mileage drivers.

Amazingly, for a brand that’s so new to the UK, the Atto 3 is the oldest car in BYD’s line-up, so a refresh was expected. But the current, and soon-to-be-outgoing, car still offers a lot for not much cash.

Here you'll be getting a 60.4kWh battery pack that powers the front wheels, giving a claimed range of up to 260 miles.

While other mid-size electric SUVs have faster charging and more engaging driving characteristics, the BYD Atto 3 offers a great blend of a comfortable ride and an interior that has a high-quality feel.

This deal gets you the top-spec Design trim, and, in typical BYD fashion, there's plenty of standard equipment. Features such as a large, rotating touchscreen, heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and a powered tailgate are all standard.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Atto 3 leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Atto 3 page.

Check out the BYD Atto 3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…