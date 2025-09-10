Car Deal of the Day: Funky Fiat Grande Panda EV is yours for just £186 per month
The Auto Express Supermini of the Year offers style, space and 199 miles of range. It’s our Deal of the Day for 1 March
- Cute looks complemented by playful interior
- Easy to drive, perfect for around town
- £186 per month, with £2,587 initial payment
The Fiat Grande Panda is a fabulous little car, with its eighties-inspired design and playful yet practical interior. Add in the fact that it’s great to drive around town, and it was a worthy winner of the Auto Express Supermini of the Year award last year.
Now it’s even more appealing, as the all-electric version is available on a four-year lease for just £186 per month, which is an absolute steal. This offer for the Fiat Grande Panda Electric in RED trim is being offered by First Vehicle Leasing through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It requires an initial payment of £2,587, but you should get your money’s worth over the four years of the lease and you’ll only have to pay £186 per month afterwards.
However, if you don’t fancy forking out that much up front, don’t worry, because you can cut the initial outlay from the standard 12 months’ worth of payments to just one month and the monthly payments will increase to only £234 (which is also how much you’ll pay at the outset).
Similarly, a standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year is included in this offer, and that should be plenty for those who only plan to drive the Grande Panda around town. But if you cover more than that, increasing the annual limit to 8,000 miles costs less than £8 extra each month. Even if you push it all the way up to 10,000 miles, the lovable little Fiat can still be yours from just £198 per month.
In RED trim, the Grande Panda comes with a decent amount of kit, including 16-inch white steel rims, a 10-inch instrument display, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, rear parking sensors, LED lights and a selection of driver aids such as lane-keep assist.
The Fiat also comes with a retractable charging cable built into its nose, which is not only handy, but means you don’t have cables taking up space in the sizeable 361-litre boot. With its 44kWh battery and a 111bhp front-mounted e-motor, the Grande Panda can cover up to 199 miles on a charge.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Fiat Grande Panda Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Fiat Grande Panda Electric deals hub page…
Deals on Fiat Grande Panda rivals
Check out the Fiat Grande Panda Electric Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…