Car Deal of the Day: Funky Fiat Grande Panda EV is yours for just £186 per month

Cute looks complemented by playful interior

Easy to drive, perfect for around town

£186 per month, with £2,587 initial payment

The Fiat Grande Panda is a fabulous little car, with its eighties-inspired design and playful yet practical interior. Add in the fact that it’s great to drive around town, and it was a worthy winner of the Auto Express Supermini of the Year award last year.

Now it’s even more appealing, as the all-electric version is available on a four-year lease for just £186 per month, which is an absolute steal. This offer for the Fiat Grande Panda Electric in RED trim is being offered by First Vehicle Leasing through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It requires an initial payment of £2,587, but you should get your money’s worth over the four years of the lease and you’ll only have to pay £186 per month afterwards.

However, if you don’t fancy forking out that much up front, don’t worry, because you can cut the initial outlay from the standard 12 months’ worth of payments to just one month and the monthly payments will increase to only £234 (which is also how much you’ll pay at the outset).