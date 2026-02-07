Volkswagen Passat vs BYD Seal 6: estate cars are back with a bang!
BYD’s first UK wagon, the Seal 6 Touring, squares up to VW’s Passat Estate, our current Towcar of the Year
Variety is the spice of life, but in the automotive world it might seem that the amount of choice that’s available on the new-car market isn’t as broad as it once was; unless you want an SUV, your options are limited.
However, the humble estate car continues to offer a bodystyle that’s arguably more practical for the family buyer, and Chinese firm BYD has just launched its first load lugger in the UK, in the shape of the Seal 6 Touring.
Although much of the BYD line-up in this country is electric, the Seal 6 is a plug-in hybrid, using the same petrol-electric powertrain as the firm’s current best-seller here, the Seal U SUV. That means a 1.5-litre petrol engine is joined by an electric motor powered by BYD’s trademark ‘Blade’ battery, and the official figures make for interesting reading.
If one car is the dictionary definition of the family estate, it’s the Volkswagen Passat. The current model is our 2026 Towcar of the Year, and its mix of performance and load carrying helped it to the crown. It’s a tough customer, but one that the Seal 6 has beaten on price and claimed efficiency. What we want to know is whether those figures make the BYD a better real-world option than the Passat.
BYD Seal 6 Touring
|Model:
|BYD Seal 6 Touring 1.5 DM-i Boost
|Price:
|£35,015
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre 4cyl petrol PHEV, 181bhp
|0-62mph:
|8.9 seconds
|Test efficiency(engine only):
|53.3mpg
|Official range:
|762 miles
|Annual VED:
|£195
BYD offers the Seal 6 in saloon and Touring estate guises, with the latter commanding a premium of £1,000 over the former, so the wagon starts from £35,015. There’s just one plug-in hybrid powertrain offered that BYD refers to as its ‘Super Hybrid’ system.
Boost and Comfort trims are offered, and there’s a £3,000 premium to upgrade to the latter model. As well as different levels of standard kit, they also come with different battery sizes – measuring 10.1kWh and 19kWh respectively – and power outputs.
Tester’s notes
The way the Seal 6 drives is disappointing, and things are exacerbated by the driver-assistance tech. A small camera on the A-pillar monitors the driver at all times, but in our car it was over-sensitive to the point of frustration – even warning of inattention when looking straight ahead.
At night, the auto main-beam system erratically went from dipped to main beam even on well lit urban roads. These functions can be deactivated, but hunting for them in the many infotainment sub-menus is another minus point.
The BYD’s large 12.8-inch touchscreen (or 15.6 inches on the Comfort model) offers a lot of real estate to show the car’s assorted functions, but the software doesn’t make the best use of it. The home screen offers pretty wallpaper options, but all functions are in secondary menus selected via the widgets across its lower section.
There’s a split-screen function available, but it only works with compatible apps, so you can’t have the car’s native sat-nav and audio functions on the screen at the same time, for example.
Volkswagen Passat
|Model:
|Volkswagen Passat Estate 1.5 eHybrid Black Edition
|Price:
|£44,575
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre 4cyl petrol PHEV, 201bhp
|0-62mph:
|8.1 seconds
|Test efficiency(engine only):
|44.1mpg
|Official range:
|437 miles
|Annual VED:
|£195
You’ll have to move to China if you want a B9-generation Passat saloon, because Europe only gets the Passat Estate. There are no diesels, either, with just a 1.5 TSI petrol hybrid or the plug-in eHybrid offered.
The latter is a second-generation PHEV available in two power outputs, driving the front wheels via a DSG twin-clutch gearbox. Prices for the Passat eHybrid are higher than for the BYD, starting at £44,575 for Match trim, with the Elegance and Black Edition models costing even more.
Tester’s notes
The Passat Estate is our 2026 Towcar of the Year, and while the 2.0 TSI that took the gong is no longer available new, the hybrid models have the same practical character that helped the car take victory.
Towing weights will be a deciding factor on which model is best. The 1.5 TSI has a maximum capacity of 1,600kg, enough for a modest medium-sized trailer, but the 201bhp eHybrid manages a 1,800kg maximum. The best of the bunch is the 268bhp eHybrid, which has a two-tonne maximum. A towbar costs £1,125 extra.
We’re glad that there are physical buttons on the Passat’s steering wheel, and not the touch-sensitive controls that have appeared on some recent VW models. It means there aren’t any accidental button presses when turning the wheel, as can often happen in cars with touch-sensitive switches.
The buttons control the standard digital driver’s display, which isn’t as easy to navigate as the equivalent Audi Virtual Cockpit system. The switches are used to control the three parts of the display, but it’s not intuitive to switch between them.
Head-to-head
On the road
While the Seal 6 has impressive stats on paper, the actual driving experience disappoints. There’s a fidget to the ride at all speeds and plenty of lateral movement from the chassis, while big bumps thump through the car.
In contrast, the Passat feels upmarket and refined. Its powertrain is punchier yet smoother, the chassis irons out bumps without fuss, and the sporty handling doesn’t come at the expense of comfort.
Tech highlights
Touchscreens dominate both cars. The BYD offers 12.8 or 15.6-inch displays, with 12.9 or 15-inch options in the VW. The Passat has the friendlier interface, though, with helpful shortcuts at the top of the display.
Both cars feature climate controls across the bottom of the screen, but the BYD misses some key functions, such as the heated rear screen. The Seal 6’s split-screen function is only of limited use, too.
Price and running
If you’re looking for good value, then the BYD offers a lot of car for the cash, although you get what you pay for: while the quality inside is good, it’s a step behind the Passat’s.
A big battery gives the Volkswagen an impressive all-electric range, but the Seal 6 offers more frugal driving when the pack is flat. This efficiency, combined with a larger fuel tank, means a range of more than 700 miles is feasible.
Practicality
The Passat’s 510-litre boot is only 10 litres ahead of the Seal 6’s, but there’s a wider opening and a lower load lip to boost access, plus there’s a greater floor area, too. The BYD has larger under-floor storage.
Passengers have more shoulder space in the back of the VW, while the BYD’s high floor means the seats don’t offer as much leg support. At least the floor is flat – the Passat has a transmission tunnel.
Safety
Both cars earned a five-star Euro NCAP rating, but the VW’s systems are more intuitive and user-friendly. A shortcut at the top of the touchscreen allows you to easily set the systems to your liking, although VW’s lane assist is still fairly aggressive in its action.
In the BYD, there’s a constant stream of warning bongs, and the driver monitor on our car was highly sensitive, activating even when we were looking straight ahead.
Ownership
One highlight of BYD ownership is the long warranty cover. On the Seal 6 you get six years and nearly 100,000 miles of cover, which should help to provide peace of mind that the car will last. In comparison, VW’s three-year/60,000-mile cover is basic.
We’re sure that BYD will go on to improve on its 30th-place finish in the last Driver Power ownership survey – a little focus could see it leapfrog VW in 27th.
Verdict
Which estate car came out on top?
Winner: Volkswagen Passat Estate 1.5 eHybrid Black Edition
If you want a family car that doesn’t fit the SUV norm, then the Passat is an excellent choice, courtesy of its spacious interior, generous boot, upmarket materials and surprisingly engaging driving experience.
It’s not without its faults, though. List prices are on the high side next to the Seal 6’s, but you do feel that you’re getting a more premium product for the price, and you really need to keep the battery charged to make the most of the eHybrid’s efficiency. In addition, the Skoda Superb does a similar job for less cash.
Runner-up: BYD Seal 6 Touring 1.5 DM-i Boost
Attractive pricing makes the Seal 6 a tempting alternative to the Passat, but the reality is that you get what you pay for. It doesn’t feel as upmarket as its rival, while the driving experience is disappointing, because it’s neither engaging nor comfortable, and the over-zealous safety systems are frustrating.
At least there’s a long driving range on offer, while running costs should remain low once the battery is flat. The nature of UK tax legislation means it’s the higher-spec Comfort model that would be our company-car choice.
Prices and specs
|Model tested
|BYD Seal 6 Touring 1.5 DM-i Boost
|Volkswagen Passat 1.5 eHybrid Black Edition
|Price from/as tested
|£35,015/£35,015
|£44,575/£52,860
|Powertrain and performance
|Engine
|4cyl in-line/1,498cc + e-motor
|4cyl in-line/1,498cc + e-motor
|System power/torque
|181bhp/300Nm
|201bhp/300Nm
|Transmission
|CVT auto/fwd
|Six-speed auto/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|8.9 seconds/112mph
|8.1 seconds/137mph
|Fuel tank/battery capacity
|65 litres/10.1kWh
|45 litres/19.7kWh
|MPG (on test/official)/range
|53.3/108.6mpg/762 miles
|44.1/201.8mpg/437 miles
|All-electric range
|31 miles
|78 miles
|CO2
|60g/km
|33g/km
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,840/2,790mm
|4,916/2,839mm
|Width/height
|1,875/1,505mm
|1,849/1,521mm
|Rear knee room
|600-845mm
|665-895mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|975/1,465mm
|950/1,530mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|500/1,535 litres
|510/1,760 litres
|Boot length/width
|990/1,010mm
|1,130/1,080mm
|Boot lip height
|675mm
|625mm
|Boot opening (width/height)
|850/1,015mm
|830/1,065mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|1,710/435kg/N/A
|1,771/579/1,800kg
|Turning circle
|11.0 metres
|12.0 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£18,187/51.94%
|£25,716/48.65%
|Depreciation
|£16,828
|£18,859
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|33/N/A/£195
|32/£1,181/£620
|Three-year service cost
|TBC
|£552 (2 years)
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£1,254/£2,508
|£576/£1,151
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£1,128
|£1,363
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|6yrs (93,750)/3yrs
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|30th
|27th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|92/90/84/85/5 (2025)
|93/87/82/80/5 (2024)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£1,100/17 inches
|Yes/19 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Rear/rear
|Front & rear/360-degree
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/three
|Repair kit/three
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Leather/heated seats
|Artificial/no
|£1,640 pack/front & rear
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|12.8 inches/8.8 inches
|15.0 inches/10.25 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Yes/no
|Three-zone/yes
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/no
|No/yes
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
What we would choose
BYD Seal 6
Metallic paint is surprisingly pricey, at £1,100. However, it’s an essential upgrade to get away from the standard white, which gives the Seal 6 taxi vibes. The only other choice is different colour palettes for the interior at no extra cost.
Volkswagen Passat
Black Edition cars are well equipped, but you can add the R-Line Signature pack (£2,765), which includes diamond-cut alloys and illuminated badges, plus leather upholstery and Artvelours suede trim.
