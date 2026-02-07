Volkswagen Passat vs BYD Seal 6: estate cars are back with a bang!

Variety is the spice of life, but in the automotive world it might seem that the amount of choice that’s available on the new-car market isn’t as broad as it once was; unless you want an SUV, your options are limited.

However, the humble estate car continues to offer a bodystyle that’s arguably more practical for the family buyer, and Chinese firm BYD has just launched its first load lugger in the UK, in the shape of the Seal 6 Touring.

Although much of the BYD line-up in this country is electric, the Seal 6 is a plug-in hybrid, using the same petrol-electric powertrain as the firm’s current best-seller here, the Seal U SUV. That means a 1.5-litre petrol engine is joined by an electric motor powered by BYD’s trademark ‘Blade’ battery, and the official figures make for interesting reading.

If one car is the dictionary definition of the family estate, it’s the Volkswagen Passat. The current model is our 2026 Towcar of the Year, and its mix of performance and load carrying helped it to the crown. It’s a tough customer, but one that the Seal 6 has beaten on price and claimed efficiency. What we want to know is whether those figures make the BYD a better real-world option than the Passat.