New BYD Seal 6 Saloon 2026 review: great value PHEV with a few compromises

Verdict

This is the least recommendable combination of Seal 6 bodystyle and trim – the estate is a much better bet than the saloon given its only marginally higher price, and the more powerful model is a much better car in terms of both equipment and usability, thanks to the extra battery range. The Seal 6’s ride quality is a major letdown on UK roads, but very little can match the PHEV’s running costs and space at this very competitive price.

The BYD product onslaught continues in the UK, with what’s now its eighth new model in well under three years since landing on these shores. But the Seal 6 DM-i is only the second plug-in hybrid in an otherwise electric line-up (an Atto 2 DM-i also follows shortly), and a PHEV compact executive-sized saloon and estate are unusual additions, especially when you look at a price that undercuts the only real plug-in hybrid saloon competition – BMW’s 330e and the Mercedes C-Class PHEV – by over £10,000.

However, those premium models are very different cars to the more relaxed and mainstream Seal 6. The BYD is something of an oddity, which means it could either be overlooked, or carve itself a useful niche, with only the similarly priced Toyota Prius hatchback for company. If you’re looking for an estate instead, then you could consider the VW Passat and Skoda Superb plug-ins. But they are several thousand pounds more expensive, although they can offer significantly higher electric ranges than the entry-level Seal 6. The only PHEVs at a similar price are the smaller Peugeot 308 SW or Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer, unless you want to venture into SUV-land. Which, if you’re looking at a traditional saloon or estate, we’d presume not to be the case.