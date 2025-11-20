Verdict

While we weren’t massively convinced by the all-electric BYD Atto 2, the plug-in hybrid is far more appealing. It’s difficult to recommend the Active with its short EV range, but the bigger-battery Boost car will make sense for a lot of people – especially at its incredibly attractive predicted price point. It won’t have this part of the market to itself for long, but for now BYD’s onto a winner.

Plug-in hybrids have been the preserve of big executive-car buyers, but now BYD is looking to bring the technology to a whole new clientele. The electric Atto 2 has already landed in the UK, but lining up alongside it from spring next year will be a plug-in hybrid option – with the aim of “replacing all internal-combustion needs”, according to BYD.

The Atto 2’s technical make up results in some very promising numbers. There’s a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Atkinson petrol engine (like the Honda Civic’s) and it works in conjunction with a dual-motor (hence the ‘DM’ part of the name) layout – where one is responsible for generating power and the other sends drive straight to the front wheels. With an 18.3kWh battery (with the compact ‘Blade’ design that BYD puts in its fully fledged EVs), the Atto 2 DM-i can cover 55 miles on a single charge – more than a plug-in hybrid BMW X3.