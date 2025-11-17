Mitsubishi is back! Japanese brand to return to the UK in 2026

International Motors Ltd, one of the UK’s largest vehicle importers and distributors, has confirmed that it will bring the Mitsubishi brand back to the UK five years after new-car sales ended in 2021.

Mitsubishi Motors is one of Japan’s largest car manufacturers, famed for building iconic models such as the Lancer Evolution, and more recently blazing a trail by offering one of the first plug-in hybrid SUVs in the UK.

In its modern context, Mitsubishi Motors is part of an alliance with Nissan and Renault, and much of its model range draws directly from both its partners. This includes cars such as the Clio-based Colt supermini and Captur-based ASX, which are popular in other European markets, as well as more globalised products such as its Outlander SUV, which shares its bones with the Nissan X-Trail.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s also plenty of future models in the pipeline, including a rebadged version of the Renault Scenic EV called Eclipse Cross, and a smaller EV based on the impressive new Nissan Leaf.

Mitsubishi’s core expertise is based around more rugged models, though, including off-roaders such as the Shogun Sport, plus the Triton dual-cab pick-up truck. Which of these models are destined for a UK launch is still to be confirmed, but we expect the reborn Mitsubishi brand will kick off with Euro-friendly hybrid models such as the Colt, ASX and Outlander, with the EVs coming soon after.

Having previously had a new-car sales network in the UK, Mitsubishi already has more than 100 sites to take care of aftersales work across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. These will be joined by a number of dedicated dealers currently being appointed for new-car sales starting in the summer of 2026.

Sharon Townsend, Head of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, commented: “We’re delighted to be introducing exciting new Mitsubishi vehicles to our loyal UK customers. Over the past few years, we’ve continued to see enthusiasm for the brand, which has strongly influenced this decision. By building on our trusted aftersales network and dedicated retailer partners, we are committed to providing an exceptional ownership experience.”

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.