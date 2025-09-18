Mitsubishi has officially revealed its second-generation Eclipse Cross as a key part of a strategic European relaunch. The new model, a rebadged version of the Renault Scenic, gives Mitsubishi a much-needed electric vehicle to help it compete in the growing C-segment SUV market.

While mechanically identical to its French counterpart, the Eclipse Cross gets a unique Mitsubishi identity: the front-end features the brand’s signature ‘Dynamic Shield’ grille, flanked by new streak-like daytime-running lights. At the back, the lights are carried over from the Scenic, but are joined by a new gloss black plastic panel.

Inside, the changes are more subtle, with new diamond-quilted seats, but it retains the Scenic’s impressive 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Built by Renault in Douai, France, alongside the Scenic, the new Eclipse Cross is powered by an 87kWh battery pack that gives it a potential range of up to 372 miles. A smaller, "medium-range" version is also expected next year with a 60kWh battery.

The Eclipse Cross is the latest Mitsubishi-badged model to be launched in Europe as part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, but whether we’ll see any of them in the UK remains to be seen. It joins a lineup that already includes the ASX (a Renault Captur), the Colt (a rebadged Renault Clio), and will be joined by the upcoming Grandis (a Renault Symbioz).

With its range heavily reliant on rebadged Renault models, Mitsubishi’s Outlander is now the only Japanese-built vehicle the Japanese brand sells in Europe. Mitsubishi left the UK market in 2021.

