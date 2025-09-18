Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Don’t call it a comeback! New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross leads brand's European relaunch

Mitsubishi is set for a major return in Europe, launching a new Eclipse Cross model by slapping its badges on the Renault Scenic

By:Paul Adam
18 Sep 2025
New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross - dynamic front 3/410

Mitsubishi has officially revealed its second-generation Eclipse Cross as a key part of a strategic European relaunch. The new model, a rebadged version of the Renault Scenic, gives Mitsubishi a much-needed electric vehicle to help it compete in the growing C-segment SUV market.

While mechanically identical to its French counterpart, the Eclipse Cross gets a unique Mitsubishi identity: the front-end features the brand’s signature ‘Dynamic Shield’ grille, flanked by new streak-like daytime-running lights. At the back, the lights are carried over from the Scenic, but are joined by a new gloss black plastic panel. 

Inside, the changes are more subtle, with new diamond-quilted seats, but it retains the Scenic’s impressive 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Built by Renault in Douai, France, alongside the Scenic, the new Eclipse Cross is powered by an 87kWh battery pack that gives it a potential range of up to 372 miles. A smaller, "medium-range" version is also expected next year with a 60kWh battery.

The Eclipse Cross is the latest Mitsubishi-badged model to be launched in Europe as part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, but whether we’ll see any of them in the UK remains to be seen. It joins a lineup that already includes the ASX (a Renault Captur), the Colt (a rebadged Renault Clio), and will be joined by the upcoming Grandis (a Renault Symbioz).

With its range heavily reliant on rebadged Renault models, Mitsubishi’s Outlander is now the only Japanese-built vehicle the Japanese brand sells in Europe. Mitsubishi left the UK market in 2021.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Geely EX5 SUV to arrive in October, starting at £32k
Geely EX5 - front

New Geely EX5 SUV to arrive in October, starting at £32k

This new electric SUV is coming soon to the UK from Volvo and Lotus parent company, Geely
News
15 Sep 2025
Nissan Qashqai to finally go electric, but hybrid model will remain
Nissan Qashqai electric render Avarvarii - front 3/4

Nissan Qashqai to finally go electric, but hybrid model will remain

There will be an overlap of powertrains for the big-selling SUV
News
15 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Savour the Scandi cool of a Polestar 4 at only £334 a month
Polestar 4 - cornering, low shot

Car Deal of the Day: Savour the Scandi cool of a Polestar 4 at only £334 a month

Fancy something smart and sophisticated? You won’t look back with the Polestar 4. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 13
News
13 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content