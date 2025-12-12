As part of its imminent return to the UK new-car market, Mitsubishi has announced it’ll bring back the L200 pick-up truck in its ‘Series 7’ guise.

We already know what to expect from this latest L200 because it’s been on sale in other countries under the ‘Triton’ name. Pricing has yet to be announced but we can expect the L200 to arrive in the UK in summer 2026. If you don’t want to wait that long, you can find an average saving of almost £7,000 on rivals such as the Ford Ranger on the Auto Express Buy A Car service now.

Mitsubishi says the L200 Series 7 has a “rugged, ultra-modern exterior that matches a cabin delivering significant advances in design, technology, and material quality”. We’ll deliver our verdict on material quality when we test the new L200, but we can see its butch looks are certainly in keeping with previous L200s.

Power for the Series 7 comes from a 2.4-litre, twin-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. It’s a re-engineered version of the unit that was available in the previous generation and provides more power and torque. Up to 201bhp is offered in the Triton in other markets, which is considerably more than the 162bhp on offer from the 1.9-litre diesel in the Isuzu D-Max. With that 2.4-litre engine, the UK-bound L200 should have a 3,500kg towing limit and a payload capacity of up to 1,335kg.

There’s also a new all-wheel drive system, which can switch between two and four-wheel drive. Plus the L200 has a low-gear centre locking differential and seven driving modes: Normal, ECO, Gravel, Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock.

In its double-cab bodystyle, the new L200 is 95mm longer and 15mm taller than the previous L200, although it’s the same width at 1,815mm.

The pick-up truck sector in the UK has shrunk in recent years with the Nissan Navara, Mercedes X-Class, Fiat Fullback all being axed. The Mitsubishi L200 also left us in 2021 when the Japanese brand called time on UK operations.

However, when it returns, it will still have to contend with the recently facelifted Toyota Hilux – our current Pick-up of the Year – the Ford Ranger, the KGM Musso and the Isuzu D-Max.

