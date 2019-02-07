KGM Musso pick-up review

Verdict

At a time when pick-up trucks are becoming more premium to offer tradespeople a genuine alternative to SUVs, and allow them to capitalise on extra tax incentives (for now anyway), the KGM Musso – formerly known as the SsangYong Musso – is appealingly simple with a strong focus on value and load-lugging capabilities. The downside of that simplicity is it feels very agricultural, with an incredibly firm, bouncy ride and a dull interior featuring outdated technology.

About the KGM Musso

Since SsangYong was rebranded as KGM in 2023, the company has introduced some models with new nameplates to its line-up, and we’re expecting a few more still to come. However the Musso name has stuck around, having originally been used on an SUV in the nineties before being applied to a pick-up truck in the late 2000s.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The second-generation Musso pick-up arrived in 2018, received a mid-life facelift in 2022 and was then given another series of updates for its interior. Underneath, it’s based on the same hardware as the Rexton SUV, featuring body-on-chassis construction, which is commonplace in this sector because it gives good off-road ability and high load-carrying capacity.

Pick-up truck enthusiasts will have heard that there’s an electric KGM Musso EV coming to the UK later this year. It’s based on the recently launched Torres EVX zero-emissions SUV instead, and is said to offer the same levels of comfort and efficiency.