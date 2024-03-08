The Torres EVX has a maximum charging rate of 145kW, potentially taking the battery from 10 to 80 per cent capacity in 37 minutes. That’s not bad, but the Skoda Enyaq charges at an even faster 165kW, and along with its smaller battery, this means shorter 25-minute top-ups.

Model Battery size Range Insurance group Torres EVX K30 73.4kWh 287 miles 48D

Insurance groups

Insurance costs for EVs generally tend to be higher than for a traditional petrol or diesel car, and this is also the case for the Torres EVX. While the standard petrol Torres is in group 33, the EVX is in group 48. That’s also a lot higher than the E-3008, which starts in group 32.

Tax

Being powered by electricity means that the Torres EVX will curry favour with company-car drivers, but as with every other zero-emission model, the Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax band is up from two to three per cent from April 2025.

EV owners will have to pay road tax from April 2025 onwards, too. The one benefit of the Torres EVX’s sub £40,000 pricing means you’ll only have to pay the standard VED tax rate, rather than the luxury car supplementary tax of anything that’s over this price threshold.

Depreciation

Residual values, according to our experts, suggest the Torres EVX will maintain around 44 per cent of its original value after three years or 36,000 miles. That’s not quite as high as the 49 per cent the Peugeot E-3008 is predicted to hang on to, but that’s offset by the fact that the Torres EVX costs less than the Peugeot to begin with.

Design, interior & technology The interior of the Torres looks smart and comes with some nice materials, but the infotainment has some quirks

Pros Cons Chunky SUV looks are striking

Provides the high driving position SUV buyers are after

Material quality is good despite the affordable pricing Lack of physical buttons hurts everyday useability

Infotainment system not the slickest or easiest to navigate

Needs a ‘favourites’ shortcut button like its KGM Actyon sibling

As with the regular petrol KGM Torres, you get bonnet-mounted grab handles and roof rails to give the impression of this being a tough SUV, but the front of the EVX does differ slightly from the petrol model. Due to the electric EVX not needing as much cooling, it doesn’t have its sibling’s front grille. Instead, you get a light bar across the nose, with the middle part divided into sections to give the impression of a traditional grille. The headlights are also mounted lower in the bumper than with the petrol model, giving the electric version a different look at night.

Interior and dashboard design

Just as with the KGM Actyon, the Torres has a pair of 12.5-inch displays, with the driver’s one dealing with speed and trip information, and the central display controlling most of the car’s functions. It’s an uncluttered look, but we’d prefer more physical dials and buttons, especially for things like climate control, because it makes simple tasks like adjusting the temperature more distracting on the move than they ought to be. Even the often criticised interior of the Volkswagen ID.4 has a panel of touch-sensitive controls close to the steering wheel so you don’t always have to delve into the screen in order to switch on certain important functions, such as the windscreen demister.

Materials and build quality

The rest of the dashboard has a good level of perceived quality, especially for the money. Most of the dash is trimmed in soft-touch materials, with cheaper-looking hard plastics well hidden on the lower areas of the interior. The copper-coloured interior trim also looks the part and is a welcome variation from the endless piano black plastic utilised by so many rivals.

Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment

While going all-in on screens gives the Torres EVX a less fussy interior style, it hasn’t quite worked out as well as it could have. The issue is that the screen is laggy, taking too long to switch between menus or accept inputs, which contributes further to the issue of it being distracting while driving.