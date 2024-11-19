Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

In-depth reviews

KGM Actyon review

Most complete car yet from KGM or previous SsangYong brand incarnation. Not perfect, but big, striking and surprisingly high-quality inside

By:Paul Barker
22 Jan 2025
KGM Actyon - main image30
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

How we review cars
RRP
£36,995 £36,995
  • Very good interior space
  • Good quality cabin materials
  • Striking looks
  • Ride quality isn’t good enough
  • Too much goes through touchscreen
  • Touchscreen is too slow to react
SPECIFICATIONS
Is the KGM Actyon a good car?

We’re getting used to new brands at the moment, but this new brand is an old one, with SsangYong renamed as KGM following an acquisition of the then-ailing car maker by KG Global in 2022.

The current line-up has all been rebadged, and the Actyon is the first all-new model for KGM, although it’s closely related to the smaller Torres. It’s a mid-sized SUV, but on the large size for the class, and is looking to snaffle a few sales from the likes of Kia’s big-selling Sportage and the Nissan Qashqai

The Actyon is a big deal for KGM; the first in a line of eye-catching new products over the next couple of years, taking it away from SsangYong’s worthy but rather dull design direction. 

From the slender front lights and a grille that’s supposed to replicate the markings of the Korean flag, it’s a stand-out look even before you get to the slightly odd but distinctive grab handle-style features at the top of the bonnet, presumably designed to give the Actyon a more rugged appearance. The side features plenty of strong lines and from the rear three-quarters and particularly dead-on rear, there are strong hints of Range Rover’s Velar or Sport around the tail-lights.  

Key specs
Fuel typePetrol
Body styleMid-sized SUV
Powertrain1.5-litre petrol, four-cylinder front-wheel drive, six-speed automatic
SafetyNot yet NCAP tested
WarrantyUp to five years/100,000 miles

How much does the KGM Actyon cost?

Given the size, quality and long standard kit list, KGM has been realistic with the pricing, pitching the Actyon at £37,995; a couple of thousand pounds above its Torres little brother, but a similar distance below a top-spec auto version of the Qashqai or Sportage. Finance monthly rates weren’t confirmed at the time of writing, which will have an impact on the car’s desirability against some very good mid-sized SUVs. 

KGM Actyon - rear tracking30

Engines, performance & drive

KGM's low sales volume means it doesn't need to worry about all-electric Actyon, but there's no hybrid options, either

KGM’s low sales volumes mean it doesn’t have to worry about zero-emission vehicle mandates and EV sales targets, so it has stuck with one pure-petrol power option for the Actyon, pairing a turbocharged 1.5-litre 161bhp four-cylinder engine and a six-speed auto gearbox. There’s no hybridisation, let alone electrification, here. That’s obvious from the efficiency figures, because the Actyon only returns an official 33.1mpg, some way off the best petrol SUVs.

On a car with a 1,580kg kerbweight, 161bhp does a decent job of offering enough performance to hustle the Actyon along, although the 0-62mph time of more than 10 seconds shows it’s modest rather than sparkling. There is a bit of noise under acceleration, but the auto shifts smoothly and at higher speeds it cruises nicely, with just a little bit of wind noise, while the ride is much more settled than when on more challenging roads.

Ride quality is the only major issue, in that the Actyon is missing something in the bump-absorption area. On country roads in particular, it argues with every imperfection and ripple rather than gliding over them. A Kia Sportage would definitely offer more comfort. There’s also plenty of body roll – more than might be expected given the hard ride – although big, tall SUVs aren’t renowned for their cornering ability, so it’s an acceptable level. 

Around town, the ride isn’t such a big deal, although you do feel every lump, and it seems to negotiate speed bumps better than it does smaller road ripples. But the light steering gives the Actyon a feeling of manoeuvrability, helped by good visibility and, when you’re in tight spots, a 360-degree camera that’s part of an impressive standard kit list. The turning circle of 10.9 metres is pretty decent, too.

From a standstill, you do have to plan for a slight delay between prodding the accelerator and the car taking off, which is something to bear in mind when jumping into gaps on a roundabout, for example. 

Model Power0-62mphTop speed
KGM Actyon K50161bhp10.8 seconds119mph
KGM Actyon - front cornering, right30

MPG, emissions and running costs

Lack of any hybrid help means the big Actyon isn’t the most efficient of SUVs

The one Actyon powertrain isn’t the most efficient, with an official 33.1mpg figure, which means below 30mpg in the real world. For a 161bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine that’s not great, and the Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai both offer more than 40mpg from a similarly powered automatic front-drive model.

That means a whopping four-figure first year's Vehicle Excise Duty, although at least a price tag that’s under £40,000 means subsequent years are cheaper. 

KGM Actyon - dashboard30

Design, interior & technology

Most impressive KGM car to date, by some distance

It’s on the inside that the Actyon really begins to impress, in a number of ways. 

As soon as you open the door, the red-on-black colour scheme gives the whole cabin a sportier and higher-class appearance. From the seatbelts to seat bolsters, dashboard stitching and trim detailing, the red really lifts what could otherwise have been a dark passenger space, and the wood-effect shelf across the middle of the cabin adds another layer of perceived quality, as well as providing a welcome place to rest a hand when using the touchscreen. 

Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment

The 12.3-inch touchscreen itself is less high-end. Usability and navigation around the screens is all logical once you work out where everything is, but it’s laggy compared with the best touchscreens in terms of response to inputs. It’s also a shame that KGM has followed the trend of removing physical buttons from the cabin, with no controls outside the touchscreen for the likes of climate functions. Even demist is on the screen, rather than an easy-to-access button. At least there’s a big ‘favourites’ button on the almost-hexagonal squishy leather steering wheel that can be set to short-cut straight to the climate screen. 

The 12.3-inch driver’s information display is big, and nice and clear to read, with a choice of screens to scroll through. 

KGM Actyon - boot30

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The KGM Actyon is great at ferrying people around, but there are a few niggles when it comes to usability

One thing the Actyon isn’t lacking is space, for passengers front and rear, or in the boot. 

All four outer seats are big and comfortable, and the front ones in particular make for good long-distance companions. The front centre armrest is finished in a nice squishy leather, too, and houses a reasonable stowage area, as well as the wireless changing pad. Up-front there’s also a pair of cup-holders, a useful little angled stowage spot and a big open tray-style area under the armrest. The door bins will take a big bottle but, as with much of the cabin below eye level, are made of cheaper plastic material, and aren’t lined, so anything in there slides around noisily. There is a marked difference between the top half of the interior – where everything is of a higher quality than would be expected at this price point and brand – and the harder plastics lower down. 

At 225mm longer than a Sportage, there’s a huge amount of legroom for rear passengers, especially with the space to slide feet under the front seats, while the tall body and good area of glass mean it feels big and airy in the rear. The rear seats have some nice, soft fabric detailing to them, recline by a hefty 32.5 degrees and feature two-stage heating, while occupants get a pair of USB-C charging ports, rear window blinds and decent-sized door bins. There’s also a hook/phone holder on the back of the front headrests. 

A 668-litre boot is generous, when the Sportage, for example, boasts a decent 562 litres and the Nissan Qashqai just over 500 litres. The Actyon’s load bay goes back a long way rather than being too deep, although there is a small amount of under-floor stowage, and a tray either side for stashing small items. A single bag hook and a 12V socket are also present. 

It’s slightly annoying that you can’t drop the rear seats from the boot, but pulling the switch opens up a 1,568mm-long load area that’s almost completely flat.

And one clever feature that parents with small children will appreciate is the ability to switch off the rear speakers at the prod of a (touchscreen) button, so you can still have the audio through the front speakers, and little ears in the back can sleep in peace. 

One of the Actyon’s biggest trump cards is its standard equipment list. KGM has plumped for a single spec level and thrown everything at the car – metallic paint is the only optional extra. The Actyon comes with 20-inch alloys, heated and ventilated eight-way powered front seats, 360-degree camera and a powered tailgate with hands-free opening via a leg dangled under the rear bumper when your hands are full. 

Dimensions
Length4740mm
Width1910mm
Height1680mm
Number of seats5
Boot space 668 litres
KGM Actyon - auto hold button30

Safety & reliability

The Actyon comes with a vast array of safety kit, it just hasn't been put through the Euro NCAP crash tests, yet

 Although the Actyon hasn’t been Euro NCAP crash-tested yet, it gets a full suite of safety kit including rear-cross traffic alert, driver attention alert, adaptive cruise control and hill descent control. There’s a braked trailer weight of 1,500kg/

Key standard safety featuresEuro NCAP safety ratings
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Driver Attention Alert
  • Front Vehicle Start Alert
  • Rear Cross Traffic Warning
  • Blind Sport Detection
  • Safety Exit Warning
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Euro NCAP safety rating - TBC
  • Adult occupant protection - TBC
  • Child occupant protection - TBC
  • Vulnerable road user protection - TBC 
  • Safety assist - TBC

KGM Actyon alternatives

The Actyon heads into a crowded mid-sized SUV sector with plenty of high-quality alternatives. The Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai are two big sellers, but the likes of the Ford Kuga, Citroen C5 Aircross and Vauxhall Grandland are all strong alternatives, if not quite as big or well-equipped for the money.

Frequently Asked Questions

The KGM Actyon is a car with some notable strengths, particularly in terms of space, practicality, equipment and interior quality, and it looks striking. But the driving experience isn’t quite as polished as the best medium-sized SUVs, especially the ride quality over rutted roads. 

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

