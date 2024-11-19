Is the KGM Actyon a good car?

We’re getting used to new brands at the moment, but this new brand is an old one, with SsangYong renamed as KGM following an acquisition of the then-ailing car maker by KG Global in 2022.

The current line-up has all been rebadged, and the Actyon is the first all-new model for KGM, although it’s closely related to the smaller Torres. It’s a mid-sized SUV, but on the large size for the class, and is looking to snaffle a few sales from the likes of Kia’s big-selling Sportage and the Nissan Qashqai.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Actyon is a big deal for KGM; the first in a line of eye-catching new products over the next couple of years, taking it away from SsangYong’s worthy but rather dull design direction.

From the slender front lights and a grille that’s supposed to replicate the markings of the Korean flag, it’s a stand-out look even before you get to the slightly odd but distinctive grab handle-style features at the top of the bonnet, presumably designed to give the Actyon a more rugged appearance. The side features plenty of strong lines and from the rear three-quarters and particularly dead-on rear, there are strong hints of Range Rover’s Velar or Sport around the tail-lights.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol Body style Mid-sized SUV Powertrain 1.5-litre petrol, four-cylinder front-wheel drive, six-speed automatic Safety Not yet NCAP tested Warranty Up to five years/100,000 miles

How much does the KGM Actyon cost?

Given the size, quality and long standard kit list, KGM has been realistic with the pricing, pitching the Actyon at £37,995; a couple of thousand pounds above its Torres little brother, but a similar distance below a top-spec auto version of the Qashqai or Sportage. Finance monthly rates weren’t confirmed at the time of writing, which will have an impact on the car’s desirability against some very good mid-sized SUVs.

Engines, performance & drive KGM's low sales volume means it doesn't need to worry about all-electric Actyon, but there's no hybrid options, either

KGM’s low sales volumes mean it doesn’t have to worry about zero-emission vehicle mandates and EV sales targets, so it has stuck with one pure-petrol power option for the Actyon, pairing a turbocharged 1.5-litre 161bhp four-cylinder engine and a six-speed auto gearbox. There’s no hybridisation, let alone electrification, here. That’s obvious from the efficiency figures, because the Actyon only returns an official 33.1mpg, some way off the best petrol SUVs.