New Skoda Enyaq vRS 2025 review: Czech-mated by its own sibling

To help keep it competitive for 2025, the Enyaq has now received what is perhaps the automotive industry’s most literal example of a facelift; Skoda’s flagship now bears a revised ‘Tech Deck’ front grille design taken straight from the Elroq.

This does a good job of spicing up the exterior of the Enyaq, which was never a bad-looking car in the first place. On the vRS, this faux grille design is also illuminated and while it is difficult to see in the daytime, does look pretty slick in the dark.

While in the human world facelifts usually come with an eye-watering price tag, the updated Skoda Enyaq vRS actually costs marginally less than the outgoing car, now starting from £51,660 – a saving of roughly £1,500 over the previous model. The sleeker-looking Coupe model is also available for an extra £1,900.

Other than this, however, the facelifted Enyaq is much the same as before. The vRS model gets two electric motors – one on each axle – to provide four-wheel drive and a generous 335bhp. Switch the hot Enyaq into its Sport setting and 0-62mph is disposed of in a brisk, if not entirely gut-wrenching, 5.4 seconds; in reality, this is only just over a second quicker than the cheaper 85x model.

Yet despite its extra power, the vRS trumps the 85x in terms of range, too. With a net capacity of 79kWh, Skoda says the Enyaq vRS is capable of up to 344 miles in mixed urban and motorway driving – 12 miles more than the 85x with its 77kWh battery. During our spirited drive through the Cumbrian countryside, we were able to return around 3.4 miles per kilowatt-hour, which translates to a real-world range of some 270 miles; drivers with a lighter right foot will inevitably eke out more miles.