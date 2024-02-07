New Skoda Enyaq Coupe 2024 facelift review: same style and more substance

Verdict Changes under the skin make the all-electric Skoda Enyaq better than ever, and the improvements to the infotainment are also most welcome. Rivals can boast higher range figures and deliver a more thrilling drive, but the Enyaq still feels like a polished product with plenty of appeal. With direct wins in several group tests, such as ones against the Subaru Solterra and its close sibling, the Volkswagen ID.5, Skoda’s Enyaq has always been one of the easier electric cars to recommend. But now, the Czech firm has attempted to make it even better with a selection of subtle updates. Don’t go looking for too many changes on the outside in this mid-life facelift, however. Existing Enyaq owners will probably be relieved the new model looks just like theirs and indeed, the Vision iV Concept of 2020 – which we think is a good thing. The most notable difference is the new ‘85’ badge, which replaces the old ‘80’, signifying more substantial changes under the skin. This starts with the powertrain, which offers an improved claimed range, rising from 339 miles to 348 miles in the SUV and up to 353 miles in the more aerodynamic Coupe model we have here. There’s also a bonus uplift in power, with the 282bhp figure from its single rear-mounted electric motor representing a significant 81bhp increase over the previous 80’s output. This results in a 6.5-second 0-62mph time (two seconds quicker than the 80).

Skoda offers the usual suite of driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport, but they don’t change the Enyaq’s nature all that much aside from changing the strength of brake regeneration. This can also be adjusted separately via paddles behind the steering wheel, although perhaps counterintuitively the ‘minus’ side increases brake regeneration force with the ‘plus’ side decreasing it. In any model, though, it’s never strong enough to allow for one-pedal driving, but is responsive and easy to adjust your driving style to. This ‘85 Edition’ comes with 19-inch alloy wheels as standard that are a little visually overwhelmed by the Enyaq Coupe’s tall body. You’d suspect this would help provide excellent ride comfort, but it doesn’t quite deliver. It’s not that the Enyaq is uncomfortable, but there’s a harshness to the ride over larger bumps and it can thud over potholes too. It certainly doesn’t feel more supple compared to Enyaqs on larger wheels so if you’re tempted by the bigger £555 20-inch or even the £1,180 21-inch wheels, there’s little reason not to, aside from the compromise in potential range. At motorway speeds the rather slab-sided Enyaq can generate a fair bit of wind noise, but its vast expanse of windscreen does offer excellent visibility. Remaining road noise is well damped, however, and the EV powertrain’s impressive refinement makes for a relaxed cruising experience. 20 Our time with the Enyaq Coupe 85 Edition saw us achieve an efficiency of 3.3 miles per kWh, opposed to the 4.2 miles claimed by Skoda. As a result the maximum range stood at 285 miles compared to 353 miles. Our car didn’t have the optional £1,025 heat pump, which in the cold conditions we tested in, would have helped close the gap between claimed and real-world.

As for the interior, the Enyaq remains a lovely place to spend time. It doesn’t have the design wow factor of the Kia EV6 or Hyundai Ioniq 5, but it feels grown up, well-built and fitted with high quality materials. The 13-inch touchscreen features a revised infotainment interface, making it much easier to navigate around, plus it feels more responsive. It’s tremendously spacious too with a massive fixed panoramic roof providing plenty of light. The removable storage bins front and rear will be useful for families, and the £2,150 ‘Advanced Package’ added a slick head-up display, heated front and rear seats and an upgraded sound system. But it also includes a ‘Crystal Face’ light-up grille, which could be a bit brash for some. The boot capacity of 570 litres is just 15 litres less than the Enyaq SUV, and unless you need a square loading space, makes the Coupe an easy family car to recommend. We said we’d talk about pricing later, and it’s here you have to be mindful of option packages, the ‘design selection’ and various trim levels for the Enyaq. At £46,440, this ‘85 Edition’ is £3,865 less than the cheapest dual-motor Enyaq Coupe, and we feel it offers the best mix of power and efficiency in the range. The ‘design selection’ is a well-priced addition if you want the extra toys, but the Coupe is also several thousand pounds more expensive than the more practical Enyaq SUV, which we feel could well be a good swap to effectively getting the extra kit for no extra cost. Model: Skoda Enyaq Coupe 85 Edition Suite Base price: £46,440 Price as tested: £51,445 Powertrain: 77kWh battery, single-motor Transmission: Single-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive Power/torque: 282bhp/545Nm 0-62mph: 6.5 seconds Top speed: 111mph Range/charging: 353miles/135kW 10-80% in 28 mins Length/width/height: 4,649mm/1,879mm/1,621mm On sale: Now