New KGM Musso EV is a Tesla Cybertruck rival that you can actually buy in the UK

There’s still no signs that the Tesla Cybertruck will ever be officially sold in the UK – or legal to drive here for that matter – however the new KGM Musso EV is one electric pick-up truck that will be available on our shores and should arrive later in 2025.

The Musso name has been a staple of the pick-up market for the past several years, so we understand why KGM – the brand formerly known as SsangYong – has carried it over to its first electric truck. Though of course, this isn’t simply a zero-emissions version of the existing, diesel-powered Musso.

Instead, the Musso EV is based on the recently launched Torres EVX electric SUV, and is said to offer the same levels of comfort and efficiency, but of course with the extra practicality of the load bed. Unfortunately, we don’t know how big the load bed is yet.

However, the Torres EVX offers a maximum towing capacity of 1,500kg and V2L (vehicle-to-load) charging capabilities, so its battery pack can be used for electric appliances, like power tools for instance. We expect both features to carry over to the Musso EV.

Both vehicles get the same front lighting signature and extensive use of black plastic cladding as well, but the truck adds grab handles and the traditional Musso rhino logo on the C-pillar, and can also be fitted with a roof rack, hard top canopy, roll bar and a bed floor that slides out for easier loading.

The Musso EV is powered by a 80.6kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) blade battery from BYD, which can provide a range of up to 249 miles, according to KGM, even though the pick-up truck is far from the most aerodynamic shape you see on the road. Meanwhile a 204bhp electric motor drives the front wheels, so it’s not four-wheel drive like you might imagine.

We expect the Musso EV will have the same 145kW maximum charging speed as the Torres EVX, and if so, a 10 to 80 per cent top-up will take around 40 minutes. The interior should be carried over wholesale from the SUV as well, meaning they’ll be twin 12.3-inch screens, floating centre console and a good amount of standard kit.

There are a lot less electric pick-up trucks available in the UK compared to America, however the KGM Musso EV will still have to compete with the new Maxus eTerron 9 that’s coming soon, plus a plug-in hybrid version of the best-selling Ford Ranger should be arriving shortly.

