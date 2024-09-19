New Maxus eTerron 9 is a 436bhp electric pick-up truck that is coming to the UK

The number of electric pick-up trucks on sale in the UK is about to double, from one to two, thanks to the arrival of the new Maxus eTerron 9. But, perhaps more importantly, it’s the first of its kind with all-wheel drive to be sold here.

That’s because the Chinese brand’s trailblazing T90EV – the first zero-emissions pick-up to land on our shores – is rear-wheel drive only. That truck is powered by a 201bhp e-motor and an 88.5kWh battery, which provides a 205-mile range.

In contrast, the Terron 9 has a 167bhp motor on the front axle, and a 268bhp unit at the rear. These provide a combined power output of 436bhp – more than a Ford Ranger Raptor produces – all-wheel drive traction and what’s described as “rapid acceleration” by its maker.

The ‘All-Terrain’ system offers drivers a choice of six drive modes, including ones for Sand and Mud to assist off-road, while air suspension comes as standard and means the height of the truck can be adjusted. That includes lowering it by 60mm to make it easier to load or unload the bed.

Feeding those motors is a very large 102kWh battery that’s good for 267 miles on a single charge. With a maximum charging speed of 115kW, a 20 to 80 per cent top-up for the eTerron 9 should take 40 minutes.