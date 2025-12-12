Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV to spearhead brand's new UK model range
The original plug-in hybrid is coming back to Britain, with some big changes inside and out
Mitsubishi has officially announced that the new Outlander PHEV will be its first passenger car offering when the brand relaunches in the UK next year.
The plug-in hybrid mid-size SUV was the first model of its kind when it arrived back in 2012, but this new generation will now have to compete against a growing number of rivals from the firm’s Japanese, Chinese and European counterparts.
The Outlander will launch with a single, high-spec plug-in hybrid powertrain option. This will combine a naturally aspirated 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery pack. Peak power is rated at a combined 304bhp, and the SUV comes with a 500-mile combined range.
Mitsubishi will also offer its Outlander with up to seven seats, something that only rivals from a class above – such as the Kia Sorento, Volkswagen Tayron and Hyundai Santa Fe – can offer.
While these are the only details that have been officially confirmed to date, this generation of Outlander has been on sale in continental Europe and other global markets for a while. However, with a little digging, we have uncovered more insight into what’s in store next year.
This includes confirmation of a 50-mile electric range figure, and the powertrain’s ability to operate in two very different ways to maximise efficiency. At low speeds, the powertrain acts as a ‘range-extender’ style hybrid, where the petrol engine effectively acts as a generator for the battery.
At high speeds, though, the system can switch to a parallel hybrid, where drive from the petrol motor is sent directly to the wheels with assistance from the e-motors. Efficiency ratings put the Outlander PHEV at 108mpg and 60g/km on the latest European cycles.
Mitsubishi’s partnership with Nissan is obvious in the digital interfaces, which are made up from a pair of 12.3-inch screens. The central one features software similar to what we have seen on Nissan models, with embedded Google Maps, and there’s an array of familiar switchgear and design elements, such as the stubby gear selector you’ll recognise from a Qashqai.
While it remains to be confirmed if the software will be available in UK models from launch, it’s clear that the Outlander as a whole has taken a big step forward in its latest generation, offering more space, performance and tech.
Pricing in Europe can also give us a clue as to the Outlander’s eventual positioning, which is on par with its key rival, the plug-in hybrid Toyota RAV4. This suggests pricing should start at around £40,000, but again we’ll have to wait a little longer for confirmation of this.
While the original Outlander PHEV was unique in its class for offering plug-in hybrid technology, the reality is very different in 2026, with the likes of the new Volkswagen Tiguan and Cupra Terramar offering impressive all-electric ranges, and Chinese options such as the MG HS PHEV upping the stakes in terms of value for money.
