Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV to spearhead brand's new UK model range

Mitsubishi has officially announced that the new Outlander PHEV will be its first passenger car offering when the brand relaunches in the UK next year.

The plug-in hybrid mid-size SUV was the first model of its kind when it arrived back in 2012, but this new generation will now have to compete against a growing number of rivals from the firm’s Japanese, Chinese and European counterparts.

The Outlander will launch with a single, high-spec plug-in hybrid powertrain option. This will combine a naturally aspirated 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery pack. Peak power is rated at a combined 304bhp, and the SUV comes with a 500-mile combined range.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mitsubishi will also offer its Outlander with up to seven seats, something that only rivals from a class above – such as the Kia Sorento, Volkswagen Tayron and Hyundai Santa Fe – can offer.

While these are the only details that have been officially confirmed to date, this generation of Outlander has been on sale in continental Europe and other global markets for a while. However, with a little digging, we have uncovered more insight into what’s in store next year.

This includes confirmation of a 50-mile electric range figure, and the powertrain’s ability to operate in two very different ways to maximise efficiency. At low speeds, the powertrain acts as a ‘range-extender’ style hybrid, where the petrol engine effectively acts as a generator for the battery.