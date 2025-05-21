Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: the MG4 just keeps getting cheaper

Just a matter of weeks after we last highlighted the MG4, it’s now even more affordable at just under £178 per month. No wonder it’s our Deal of the Day for November 8.

By:Steve Walker
8 Nov 2025
MG4 - front cornering
  • Sharp looks; strong equipment levels
  • 218-mile range
  • Only £177.98 per month 

Almost exactly a month ago, our Car Deal of the Day was the MG4 on a tempting £184 per month lease. We thought that was good – but now it’s even cheaper. 

Today’s Car Deal of the Day is MG’s electric family hatchback once again – but this time at £178 per month. That’s not all, though, because this car is in superior SE Navigation trim, too. The three-year deal is being offered by VIP Gateway Leasing on our Buy A Car service, and requires an initial outlay of £2,486, and then monthly payments of £177.98. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

If the annual 5,000 mileage limit is too restrictive, you can up this to 8,000 miles for £186 per month and a slightly larger initial payment. 

The SE Navigation trim is a rung up the ladder from the base SE model we featured in October. This brings climate control, cruise control, a parking camera and satellite navigation on the 10.25-inch central touchscreen. There’s even a clever smartphone app that allows you to control some of the car’s features remotely.

Power comes from a 168bhp e-motor that powers the rear wheels, and this is fed by a 49kWh battery pack. Consequently, it’s a very sprightly hatchback, but it’s not all go and no show – the MG4 handles corners well, while still delivering a comfortable ride. 

That battery pack may be the smallest available in the MG4 line-up, but it still promises 218 miles. In our tests, we’ve found 190 to 200 miles to be more realistic, which is very respectable and should be plenty for people who want to balance low running costs with efficient motoring.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG4 leasing offers from leading providers on our MG4 page.

Deals on MG4 rivals

Volkswagen Id.3

Volkswagen Id.3

New in-stock Volkswagen Id.3Cash £26,814Avg. savings £3,625
New Volkswagen Id.3

Configure now

Cupra Born

Cupra Born

New in-stock Cupra BornCash £25,053Avg. savings £10,080
New Cupra Born

Configure now

BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin

New in-stock BYD DolphinCash £27,993Avg. savings £2,190
New BYD Dolphin

Configure now

Check out the MG4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: MINI Cooper E is a retro-tastic EV for just £234 a month
MINI Cooper SE - full front

Car Deal of the Day: MINI Cooper E is a retro-tastic EV for just £234 a month

The electric MINI has style and panache by the buckload, and is our Deal of the Day for November 7.
News
7 Nov 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Small SUVs don’t come much cheaper than the Citroen C3 Aircross for £184 a month
Citroen C3 Aircross being driven in the UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Small SUVs don’t come much cheaper than the Citroen C3 Aircross for £184 a month

It’s quirky, comfy and roomy – the Citroen C3 Aircross is our Deal of the Day for November 6.
News
6 Nov 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Turn heads on the cheap with the Peugeot 3008 SUV for £233 a month
Peugeot E-3008 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Turn heads on the cheap with the Peugeot 3008 SUV for £233 a month

The Peugeot 3008 is stylish and has a premium feel. This desirable SUV is our Deal of the Day for November 5.
News
5 Nov 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon is a sporty hatch for a cool £204 a month
Cupra Leon cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon is a sporty hatch for a cool £204 a month

The Cupra Leon is a very easy car to recommend, but especially at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 4
News
4 Nov 2025

Most Popular

Car headlights are too bright, but the Government can’t do much about it
Car headlights - opinion

Car headlights are too bright, but the Government can’t do much about it

Editor Paul Barker thinks car headlights are too bright but any solution to combat headlight dazzle is some way off
Opinion
5 Nov 2025
Renault 5 outsells Tesla Model Y, but both are beaten by Jaecoo 7
Renault 5 - front cornering

Renault 5 outsells Tesla Model Y, but both are beaten by Jaecoo 7

Renault’s retro hatchback topped the EV sales charts in October, but even it couldn’t come close to internal-combustion alternatives from China
News
5 Nov 2025
A new Mazda 2 is on the way and it’ll be a shot in the arm for the petrol supermini market
Opinion - Mazda supermini

A new Mazda 2 is on the way and it’ll be a shot in the arm for the petrol supermini market

Mazda's next-gen 2 supermini could be an ideal small car for buyers not yet convinced by all-electric power
Opinion
7 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content