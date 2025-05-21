Car Deal of the Day: the MG4 just keeps getting cheaper

Sharp looks; strong equipment levels

218-mile range

Only £177.98 per month

Almost exactly a month ago, our Car Deal of the Day was the MG4 on a tempting £184 per month lease. We thought that was good – but now it’s even cheaper.

Today’s Car Deal of the Day is MG’s electric family hatchback once again – but this time at £178 per month. That’s not all, though, because this car is in superior SE Navigation trim, too. The three-year deal is being offered by VIP Gateway Leasing on our Buy A Car service, and requires an initial outlay of £2,486, and then monthly payments of £177.98.

If the annual 5,000 mileage limit is too restrictive, you can up this to 8,000 miles for £186 per month and a slightly larger initial payment.

The SE Navigation trim is a rung up the ladder from the base SE model we featured in October. This brings climate control, cruise control, a parking camera and satellite navigation on the 10.25-inch central touchscreen. There’s even a clever smartphone app that allows you to control some of the car’s features remotely.

Power comes from a 168bhp e-motor that powers the rear wheels, and this is fed by a 49kWh battery pack. Consequently, it’s a very sprightly hatchback, but it’s not all go and no show – the MG4 handles corners well, while still delivering a comfortable ride.

That battery pack may be the smallest available in the MG4 line-up, but it still promises 218 miles. In our tests, we’ve found 190 to 200 miles to be more realistic, which is very respectable and should be plenty for people who want to balance low running costs with efficient motoring.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG4 leasing offers from leading providers on our MG4 page.

