New Renault Trafic E-Tech van gets sci-fi looks and 280-mile range

Renault has used the Solutrans show in Lyon to reveal its next-generation medium-sized Trafic electric van, and it promises to deliver a significant upgrade in range, performance and technology when compared with the current model. Officially called the Renault Trafic E-Tech, the new model is based on a dedicated ‘skateboard’ style platform with the battery located between the axles.

While Renault hasn’t confirmed battery sizes, at launch the Trafic E-Tech will come with a pack large enough to deliver a range of up to 280 miles (450km), while a smaller, cheaper ‘urban’ battery will be offered at a later date that will offer around 220 miles of range. The Trafic will also see the first Renault to use 800-volt charging technology, which should allow the larger battery to recharge from 15-980 per cent capacity (thus adding 160 miles of range) in around 20 minutes.

Power comes from an electric motor packing 201bhp and 345Nm of torque, and this combination offers a payload of up to 1.25 tonnes and a towing weight of two tonnes, depending on van configuration. Renault has confirmed L1 and L2 versions of the van that offer 5.1 and 5.8 cubic metres of space respectively, while the overall height of the Trafic is 1.9 metres, meaning it should be able to fit in most multi-storey car parks. The electric model has a wheelbase that’s 400mm longer than the current ICE van, and there are respective load lengths of 4.87 metres and 5.27 metres for the L1 and L2.

On the outside, the new Trafic has a look that ties it into the rest of the Renault line-up. There’s a high-set badge that’s illuminated on higher-spec models, while the angular front end delivers enhanced aerodynamics to boost range. Further back there are wide-opening sliding side doors, while a mix of black and body coloured plastics help to enhance the van’s overall look.

Inside, Renault calls the dashboard design ‘disruptive’ and it features a tube-shaped design broken up by a 10-inch instrument cluster and 12-inch touchscreen. The dashboard itself features dozens of open and closed storage spaces, while the upholstery foregoes the typical all-grey material for a blue and grey finish with yellow and white stitching.

The main touchscreen runs an Android Automotive operating system, just like Renault’s cars, so there are plenty of compatible applications on offer to help with fleet management. WiFi connectivity allows for real-time remote updates, while the Convertor Companion app allows approved third party installers to update and customise the Trafic’s on-board systems to accommodate upgrades – such as blue-light conversions, additional lighting and other external devices. Vehicle-to-Grid capability means that the Trafic will be able to power devices via its drive battery, too.

The new Renault Trafic E-Tech will be built in France, and its batteries are also sourced from within the EU. Sales are due to commence in the second half of 2026.

