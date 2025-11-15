Hyundai Ioniq 9 vs Peugeot E-5008: electrifying 7-seat EV shootout
Hyundai and Peugeot provides different takes on the roomy seven-seat EV. So, which is better?
Practicality isn’t a sexy subject, but it sits high on ‘want’ lists for many buyers. That’s why the seven-seater holds lots of appeal; the versatility of all of those seats combines with huge load-carrying capacity.
Now, there are contenders that prove that switching to a low-emission powertrain needn’t come at the expense of versatility. The Hyundai Ioniq 9 certainly cuts an imposing shape, and it’s got the specs to match. It’s a given that Hyundai will lavish its new contender with plenty of equipment, but there’s also the lure of a roomy cabin and a huge battery that promises a WLTP range of up to 385 miles. We’ll be keen to find out how well that figure holds up in the real world.
Against it sits a car that, on the face of it, offers many of the same benefits but at a lower price. The Peugeot E-5008 also offers seven seats and plenty of luxury, yet its starting price is £48,560, more than £16,000 less than the most affordable Ioniq 9.
That’s quite a difference in price, so the question is: is there enough between them to justify the premium that Hyundai charges for the Ioniq 9, and if so, what are you getting that the E-5008 lacks?
Hyundai Ioniq 9
|Model:
|Hyundai Ioniq 9 Long Range Ultimate AWD
|Price:
|£71,995
|Powertrain:
|2x e-motors, 110kWh battery, 303bhp
|0-62mph:
|6.7 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|2.6 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|376 miles
|Annual VED:
|£620
The version we have in our pictures is the range-topping Calligraphy in its more exclusive six-seat layout, which costs £78,595. The range starts from £64,995 for the rear-wheel-drive Premium trim. The closest alternative to its rival here, in terms of powertrain and seating, is the Ultimate seven-seat, which costs £71,995. However, discounts on new models are nearing £6,000 from some dealers already – the latest deals can be found on the Auto Express Buy a Car site.
Tester’s note
As with several other Hyundai EVs, the Ioniq 9 is available with digital side mirrors as a £1,000 option, and they replace the traditional mirrors with cameras mounted on stalks. While Hyundai’s tech works better than some of the other types we’ve tried, we don’t see enough benefit to stump up the extra cash – especially since they still sit proud enough from the bodywork for them to be susceptible to knocks. The digital rear-view mirror comes in handy when the back two rows of seats are loaded with occupants, though.
After we subjected the Ioniq 9’s sister vehicle, the Kia EV9, to a towing test back in September, we discovered that a smooth, powerful EV powertrain is ideal for a big trailer – even if public chargers don’t do a great job of accommodating cars with trailers. At 2,500kg, the braked trailer limit of the Hyundai is plenty for the average caravanner, too. And in the unlikely event you’re raising two pairs of twins at the same time, then it’ll be a safe choice thanks to the fitment of four Isofix child seat-mounting points.
Peugeot E-5008
|Model:
|Peugeot E-5008 325 GT Premium
|Price:
|£57,290
|Powertrain:
|2x e-motors, 73kWh battery, 321bhp
|0-62mph:
|6.5 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.1 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|289 miles
|Annual VED:
|£620
Even in its most expensive GT Premium trim and with its most potent dual-motor powertrain, like the car in our pictures, the E-5008 costs £57,290 – undercutting even the entry-level Ioniq 9. Current discounts through the Auto Express Buy a Car platform average out at £7,708, making a keenly priced contender even more competitive. There are three trim levels, with the base Allure trim paired with a single-motor powertrain coming in at that headline sub-£50,000 price tag.
Tester’s note
When we first tested the E-5008’s smaller rangemate, the E-3008, we were left disappointed by a very firm ride that felt totally out of place in a practical family SUV. Given that the 3008 and 5008 are nearly identical underneath, that didn’t leave us with much hope for its larger rangemate, but the E-5008 is significantly more comfortable over both big compressions and smaller, higher-frequency bumps. It’s so much better, in fact, that we hope that Peugeot sees some sense and applies this chassis set-up to the smaller car.
Peugeot is gradually building a reputation for interior poshness to rival the big German brands’, and with the EQB, Mercedes offers a direct alternative to the E-5008. But as long as you can ignore the lure of that three-pointed star, the Peugeot is the one to have. The EQB is roughly 10cm shorter, which is good for parking, but it makes it more cramped in the third row. Its powertrain options can only rival the E-5008’s entry-level single-motor option. Official WLTP ranges are similar, but the Peugeot is cheaper.
Head-to-head
On the road
The Peugeot is slightly smaller and lighter than the Hyundai, and that can be felt in the way it drives. Its suspension is able to control its mass better over bumps; compared with the Ioniq 9, which feels a little lumbering around the corners, the E-5008 feels more compact and more responsive. In their respective dual-motor forms, performance is strong in both cars, with each delivering their power smoothly.
Tech highlights
Both of these SUVs are available with single and dual-motor powertrains, and performance of those equivalent layouts is closely matched. The big difference is in battery capacity, because the Ioniq 9 gets a vast 110kWh pack. The entry-level E-5008 has a comparatively small 73kWh unit. There is a long-range alternative however, which offers up a 97kWh unit – and this is the one we’d have.
Price and running
The Ioniq 9’s huge weight and bulky size mean it struggles to achieve respectable efficiency. In our test, we managed 2.6 miles/kWh – a big chunk less than the 3.1mi/kWh achieved by the Peugeot, which itself isn’t an outstanding figure. However, the Hyundai’s big battery means that’s still good for a real-world range of 286 miles, while the Peugeot’s 226 miles is a little short on flexibility for longer trips.
Practicality
While both cars have seven seats, it’s clear that the third row in each is designed for different purposes. Those in the back of the Ioniq 9 are treated to almost as much space as those in the middle row. The Peugeot’s extra seats, meanwhile, are much more cramped, and better suited for either temporary use or carrying kids. The Hyundai’s boot is slightly larger with all seven seats in place, too.
Safety
Both cars were assessed by Euro NCAP in 2025. The Ioniq 9 came out on top, scoring five stars to the Peugeot’s four. In the crash tests, the margin between the pair was close, with the 5008 actually performing better in the vulnerable road users category. It was in the safety assist category where the Peugeot lost a star; its occupant detection and driver-monitoring systems fell short of NCAP’s highest standards.
Ownership
Peugeot put on an excellent showing in our 2025 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, finishing eighth out of 31 brands. Hyundai was closer to the bottom, taking only 20th. However, the Ioniq 9 gets a five-year warranty. While the Peugeot comes with a three-year warranty, owners who maintain the biennial service schedule at a main dealer will see cover extended for up to eight years or 100,000 miles.
Verdict
Winner: Peugeot E-5008
After a stuttering start with the latest E-3008, the Stellantis STLA platform has found its feet with the bigger E-5008. Here, there’s a great mix of comfort, handling and that level of interior quality we’ve come to expect from Peugeot in recent years.
Given the price disparity between the Peugeot and the Hyundai, we think it’s much easier to forgive the relatively tight third row of seats. However, a larger entry-level battery would increase the appeal of both single and dual-motor models; until then, the added range you get from the 97kWh battery model makes it the version to have.
Runner-up: Hyundai ioniq 9
We entered this test trying to establish whether the Ioniq 9’s price premium over the Peugeot was justified, and our conclusion is that it doesn’t quite convince us. There are some areas where it excels; its huge cabin makes it the better bet if you regularly carry seven people, and that huge battery gives an enormous range, despite the car’s poor overall efficiency.
However, the less expensive E-5008 feels like the better finished car inside, is better to drive and almost as well equipped. So for all of the Hyundai’s strengths, the Peugeot will make more sense to more people.
Prices and specs
|Our choice
|Hyundai Ioniq 9 Long Range Ultimate AWD
|Peugeot E- 5008 325 GT Premium
|Price from/price of our choice
|£71,995/£78,595
|£57,290/£56,990
|Powertrain and performance
|Powertrain
|2x electric motors
|2x electric motors
|Power
|303bhp
|321bhp
|Torque
|605Nm
|509Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed auto/4WD
|Single-speed auto/4WD
|0-62mph/top speed
|6.7 seconds/124mph
|6.5 seconds/112mph
|Battery capacity
|110.3kWh
|73kWh
|Official range
|376 miles
|289 miles
|Test efficiency/range
|2.6mi/kWh/287 miles
|3.1 mi/kWh/226 miles
|Maximum charging
|233kW (10-80% in 24 mins)
|160kW (20-80% in 30 mins)
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|5,060/3,130mm
|4,791/2,901mm
|Width/height
|1,980/1,790mm
|1,895/1,694mm
|Rear kneeroom
|645-995mm
|545-890mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|965/1,640mm
|905/1,432mm
|Third-row kneeroom
|520-895mm
|543/714mm
|Third-row headroom/elbow room
|950/1,435mm
|967/1,432mm
|Boot (front/all seats up/five up/all down)
|52/338/908/2,419 litres
|0/259/748/1,815 litres
|Boot length (five seats)/width
|1,590/1,050mm
|1,031/1,025mm
|Boot lip height
|780mm
|788mm
|Kerbweight/towing weight
|2,728/2,500kg
|2,364/1,100kg
|Turning circle
|12.5 metres
|11.2 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£36,833/51.2%
|£29,900/52.2%
|Depreciation
|£35,162
|£27,390
|Insurance group/AA.com quote/VED
|47/£1,207/£620
|42/£996/£620
|Three-year service cost
|£313
|£538
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£441/£881
|£354/£707
|Annual electricity cost (10,000 miles)
|£1,100
|£923
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|5yrs (unlimited)/1yr
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|20th
|7th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|84/87/77/83/5 _ (2025)
|80/85/79/62/4 _ (2025)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£700/21 inches
|£750/20 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/yes
|Front & rear/360 degrees
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/four
|Repair kit/three
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Leather/heated seats
|Yes/yes
|£1,450/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|12.3 inches/yes
|21.0 inches (both screens)
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Yes/yes
|Yes/£950
|USBs/wireless charging
|Seven/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
|Adaptive cruise control/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Beyond the digital side mirrors, optional extras are limited here. Buyers have a choice of 10 paint finishes; Sunset Brown is no-cost, while six metallic shades cost £700. There are three matte finishes, each costing £1,200.
Peugeot E-5008
The Nappa leather fitted to the car in our images is a £1,450 option. While the standard part-Alcantara/part-leather finish feels great, the full leather package is even more so. A panoramic sunroof costs £950.
