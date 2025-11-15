Peugeot is gradually building a reputation for interior poshness to rival the big German brands’, and with the EQB, Mercedes offers a direct alternative to the E-5008. But as long as you can ignore the lure of that three-pointed star, the Peugeot is the one to have. The EQB is roughly 10cm shorter, which is good for parking, but it makes it more cramped in the third row. Its powertrain options can only rival the E-5008’s entry-level single-motor option. Official WLTP ranges are similar, but the Peugeot is cheaper.

Head-to-head

On the road

The Peugeot is slightly smaller and lighter than the Hyundai, and that can be felt in the way it drives. Its suspension is able to control its mass better over bumps; compared with the Ioniq 9, which feels a little lumbering around the corners, the E-5008 feels more compact and more responsive. In their respective dual-motor forms, performance is strong in both cars, with each delivering their power smoothly.

Tech highlights

Both of these SUVs are available with single and dual-motor powertrains, and performance of those equivalent layouts is closely matched. The big difference is in battery capacity, because the Ioniq 9 gets a vast 110kWh pack. The entry-level E-5008 has a comparatively small 73kWh unit. There is a long-range alternative however, which offers up a 97kWh unit – and this is the one we’d have.

Price and running

The Ioniq 9’s huge weight and bulky size mean it struggles to achieve respectable efficiency. In our test, we managed 2.6 miles/kWh – a big chunk less than the 3.1mi/kWh achieved by the Peugeot, which itself isn’t an outstanding figure. However, the Hyundai’s big battery means that’s still good for a real-world range of 286 miles, while the Peugeot’s 226 miles is a little short on flexibility for longer trips.

Practicality

While both cars have seven seats, it’s clear that the third row in each is designed for different purposes. Those in the back of the Ioniq 9 are treated to almost as much space as those in the middle row. The Peugeot’s extra seats, meanwhile, are much more cramped, and better suited for either temporary use or carrying kids. The Hyundai’s boot is slightly larger with all seven seats in place, too.

Safety

Both cars were assessed by Euro NCAP in 2025. The Ioniq 9 came out on top, scoring five stars to the Peugeot’s four. In the crash tests, the margin between the pair was close, with the 5008 actually performing better in the vulnerable road users category. It was in the safety assist category where the Peugeot lost a star; its occupant detection and driver-monitoring systems fell short of NCAP’s highest standards.

Ownership

Peugeot put on an excellent showing in our 2025 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, finishing eighth out of 31 brands. Hyundai was closer to the bottom, taking only 20th. However, the Ioniq 9 gets a five-year warranty. While the Peugeot comes with a three-year warranty, owners who maintain the biennial service schedule at a main dealer will see cover extended for up to eight years or 100,000 miles.

Verdict

Winner: Peugeot E-5008

After a stuttering start with the latest E-3008, the Stellantis STLA platform has found its feet with the bigger E-5008. Here, there’s a great mix of comfort, handling and that level of interior quality we’ve come to expect from Peugeot in recent years.