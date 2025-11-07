Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Renault Trafic Escapade campervan targets the VW California, but is missing one key feature

French maker will launch its Volkswagen California rival next year, throwing in everything including the kitchen sink

By:Richard Ingram
7 Nov 2025
Renault Trafic Escapade - front 3/4

This is the Renault Trafic Escapade – the French maker’s attempt to cash in on the lucrative compact campervan market. A rival to the Volkswagen California, Ford Transit Custom Nugget and Citroen Holidays, it’s set to make its public debut at the Van Life Expo in Bordeaux, France, this weekend.

There are a few key differences between the Trafic Escapade and its established rivals – many of which are available to lease online via the Auto Express Buy a Car service. Arguably the most significant is that the Renault comes with seven seats; most of the vehicle’s competitors have just four or five, prioritising convenience features such as cupboard storage or a built-in hob. Instead, the Trafic builds its kitchen module into the boot. 

But it’s not short on features. The Escapade gets a built-in gas cooker, a five-litre clean-water tank, plus a foldaway sink with a spray attachment. Renault claims the vehicle boasts “ingenious storage”, but we’ll reserve judgement on that until we get our hands on one.

One thing the Renault doesn’t have is an extra bed up top. While its rivals feature a pop-up roof, the Trafic Escapade has just one fold-out double bed in the lower cabin. The seats in the second row swivel, however, and top-spec cars also get a fold-out table.

Two trims will be offered alongside a pair of diesel engines and two vehicle lengths. Base Evolution models get an eight-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus automatic climate control. Evolution adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera and wireless phone charging. 

Renault Trafic Escapade - dashboard

The aforementioned engine options include a 148bhp Blue dCi diesel with either a manual or nine-speed automatic gearbox, plus a more powerful 168bhp version that is auto only. Renault says the vehicle is approved as a campervan, based on Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) classification.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, a spokesperson for Renault UK told us that there are no current plans for right-hand-drive production, meaning it’s likely we’ll be denied the clever camper in Britain. If you’re lucky enough to live on the other side of The Channel, the Trafic Escapade will be available to buy in Europe early next year.

