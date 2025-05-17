Volkswagen California vs Mercedes Marco Polo vs Citroen Holidays: which campervan is king?

There’s no place like home, as the old saying goes. But sometimes it’s nice to have a change of scenery. You could get a hotel or sleep in a tent, but why do that when you can drive part of your home to a much nicer place and get a new outlook on the world?

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s the answer that a humble (or not-so-humble) campervan offers: the ability to take a big part of your own life – even the family pets – on the adventure with you.

As a result, for seasoned campers, the vehicle became part of the family, with Volkswagen cornering this market for decades. Now, it’s the turn of an all-new Volkswagen California to attract the latest generation of home-from-home adventurers.

But is it the best option out there? Citroen might have an answer to that with the all-new Citroen Holidays. On paper, it looks like a bit of a bargain beside the VW, so we’re keen to find out what, if anything, it’s missing for the cash.

Finally, we have Mercedes. The firm might be best known for desirable limousines such as the S-Class, but it has sprinkled some of that luxury car magic into the camper segment, too. Here, the latest, recently revised Marco Polo takes the fight to VW and Citroen.

Volkswagen California

Model: Volkswagen California Ocean Price: £80,497 Powertrain: 2.0-litre 4cyl petrol, 201bhp 0-62mph: 10.0 seconds Test efficiency: 30.8mpg Test range: 407 miles Annual VED: £360

Volkswagen’s camper heritage forms a huge part of the firm’s identity, and through various iterations the formula has evolved into the latest model you see here. The range starts from £63,481 for the Beach Camper, which gets a roof-mounted bed, but lacks the extensive kitchen and living facilities that its rivals in this test feature.