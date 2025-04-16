New Citroen Holidays 2025 review: a cheaper and cheerful VW California campervan rival

Verdict

The Citroen Holidays is a welcome new entrant into the manufacturer-converted compact-camper market, even if it does appear more like a third-party conversion than its closest rivals. The hard plastics and cheap-feeling trim are reflective of its lower price, but that may mean it stands up to the rigours of vanlife better than the more premium-feeling Volkswagen California. We’ll get the two side-by-side in a few weeks to reveal all.

This is the new Citroen Holidays, and it wants a slice of the lucrative and largely unexploited manufacturer-converted compact campervan market. Based on the M-length Dispatch van, it’s had its roof lopped off and its innards filled with everything you might need for a weekend away – including the kitchen sink.

For what feels like forever, one van maker has had this market segment cornered; the Volkswagen California has been the go-to home-away-from-home for over two decades. But more recently, we’ve seen rivals encroach on this otherwise untapped class: Mercedes was first with the luxurious Marco Polo, before Ford’s Transit Custom-based Nugget arrived more recently. Now, it’s Citroen’s turn.

The Holidays trades on value. It is – by some way – the cheapest camper you can buy direct from a manufacturer, with an on-the-road price of £55,395. There’s just one trim to choose from, so every version can seat and sleep up to four adults, with a big enough boot for all the necessary outdoor paraphernalia. For context, you’ll pay almost £10k more for the VW (note: without a kitchen), while both the Ford and Mercedes start at more than £80,000 depending on specification.

Inside the Citroen, you’ll find two seats up front, which can swivel (with great difficulty) up to 180 degrees to face the rear when stationary. There are a pair of additional seats in the rear alongside a simple kitchen set-up with two gas hobs and a sink. There’s also a neat fridge hidden under a removable panel, which is deep enough to hold precious items such as milk and eggs.