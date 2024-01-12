Citroen Holidays is a new campervan, not a tour operator

After revealing the new Spacetourer at the end of 2023, Citroen has announced a new ‘Holidays’ variant. The Holidays is described by Citroen as a “true mobile cocoon” allowing for a “constraint-free travel experience”.

Premiering at the Stuttgart CMT, the Citroen Holidays is a direct rival for the likes of the Ford Transit Custom Nugget, Dacia Jogger Sleep Pack and the Volkswagen California (which will be replaced by all-new model later this year). We also expect competition from within the Stellantis group with the recently revised Peugeot Expert and Vauxhall Vivaro likely to gain new camper variants this year.

As with the facelifted Citroen Spacetourer, the Holidays gains Citroen’s new logo which harks back to the original design from 1919. It also borrows the restyled Spacetourer’s new headlight signature, and updated bumper shapes front and rear. The interior also benefits from the Spacetourer’s latest upgrades with a larger 10-inch touchscreen and new steering wheel design with integrated controls.

To make the Holidays as useful as possible on a camping trip, Citroen has added plenty of creature comforts. There’s a pop-up roof tent with a bed and beneath, the second-row bench folds out to create a two-person bed. A kitchenette area includes a sink and two gas burners, plus there’s a 16-litre minifridge and both the front seats can pivot to the ‘living space’ to make use of a retractable table. The rear area opens up thanks to sliding doors on either side that can be electrically powered as an option, plus an awning to make the most of the outdoors.

Don’t think you’ll have to bathe yourself in the sink or a nearby river either because the Holidays comes with a shower at the rear, with a 25-litre water tank, there’s also a 10-litre tank for storing clean water and a 10-litre tank for wastewater - which we hope are both clearly labelled. A programmable control panel can operate the Holidays’ climate and ambient lighting, plus there’s a wireless smartphone charger, 2 USB-A and USB-C ports and a 230V socket.

A choice of two diesel engines is offered on the Citroen Holidays. A 144bhp 2.0-litre mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a 177bhp diesel with an eight-speed automatic.

The Holidays will go on sale in spring 2024, although Citroen hasn’t said if it’ll arrive in the UK. Pricing hasn’t been revealed either but with the extensive amendments we expect it to sit well over the £50,000 mark.

Looking for the best motorhome for summer road trips? These are the best motorhomes available for all budgets...