Facelifted Citroen e-SpaceTourer with up to 217-mile range available to order now

Sporting a new front end, bigger screens and much longer range, the heavily updated Citroen e-SpaceTourer is now available to order in the UK. Prices for the MPV start from £37,990 – up from £37,045 – with buyers given lots of choice from multiple trim levels, battery sizes and seating configurations.

The e-SpaceTourer is offered in two body lengths: M and XL, which measure 4.98 metres and 5.33 metres long respectively. Private customers can choose from five, seven or eight-seat layouts, while professional customers get more options to suit their needs and accommodate nine people in the right configuration.

For the first time, the e-SpaceTourer is also available with two battery sizes. The smaller 50kWh unit offers a range of up to 139 miles – three miles further than it could before the facelift – however, the new 75kWh battery ups the range to 217 miles.

Both power packs come with a 134bhp electric motor for driving the front wheels and a 100kW maximum charging speed. A 5 to 80 per cent charge in 50kWh models takes 38 minutes, according to Citroen, while those with the 75kWh battery need 45 minutes hooked up. Fully recharging the e-SpaceTourer at home using a standard 7.4kW wallbox will take close to seven hours with the smaller battery, and nearly 12 hours for the larger unit.