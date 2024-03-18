Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Facelifted Citroen e-SpaceTourer with up to 217-mile range available to order now

Prices start from £37,990 for the nine-seat MPV, and the first examples are due to arrive in April

by: Ellis Hyde
18 Mar 2024
Citroen E-Spacetourer - front

Sporting a new front end, bigger screens and much longer range, the heavily updated Citroen e-SpaceTourer is now available to order in the UK. Prices for the MPV start from £37,990 – up from £37,045 – with buyers given lots of choice from multiple trim levels, battery sizes and seating configurations.

The e-SpaceTourer is offered in two body lengths: M and XL, which measure 4.98 metres and 5.33 metres long respectively. Private customers can choose from five, seven or eight-seat layouts, while professional customers get more options to suit their needs and accommodate nine people in the right configuration.

For the first time, the e-SpaceTourer is also available with two battery sizes. The smaller 50kWh unit offers a range of up to 139 miles – three miles further than it could before the facelift – however, the new 75kWh battery ups the range to 217 miles. 

Citroen e-SpaceTourer - rear

Both power packs come with a 134bhp electric motor for driving the front wheels and a 100kW maximum charging speed. A 5 to 80 per cent charge in 50kWh models takes 38 minutes, according to Citroen, while those with the 75kWh battery need 45 minutes hooked up. Fully recharging the e-SpaceTourer at home using a standard 7.4kW wallbox will take close to seven hours with the smaller battery, and nearly 12 hours for the larger unit.

Changes included in the e-SpaceTourer’s facelift are the refreshed front end that’s been influenced by the new Citroen e-C3, and features the same retro-inspired Citroen badge and new daytime running light signature. Inside there is now a 10-inch digital driver’s display and 10-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a revised gear selector and drive mode toggle, plus paddles to adjust the strength of the regenerative braking behind the new steering wheel.

Entry-level You! trim is offered with both body lengths and battery sizes, and comes as standard with the dual 10-inch displays, wireless smartphone connectivity, rear parking sensors, twin sliding rear doors and safety features like cruise control, lane-keeping assist, high beam assist and driver attention alert.

The other option is Max trim, which for starters adds a body-colour front bumper, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and LED daytime running lights to give the e-SpaceTourer a less ‘van with windows’ look. Max trim also includes a 180-degree parking camera, front parking sensors, leather seat upholstery, hands-free sliding electric rear doors, upgraded stereo, keyless go, heated front seats with massage function, and a heated leather steering wheel.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

