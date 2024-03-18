Facelifted Citroen e-SpaceTourer with up to 217-mile range available to order now
Prices start from £37,990 for the nine-seat MPV, and the first examples are due to arrive in April
Sporting a new front end, bigger screens and much longer range, the heavily updated Citroen e-SpaceTourer is now available to order in the UK. Prices for the MPV start from £37,990 – up from £37,045 – with buyers given lots of choice from multiple trim levels, battery sizes and seating configurations.
The e-SpaceTourer is offered in two body lengths: M and XL, which measure 4.98 metres and 5.33 metres long respectively. Private customers can choose from five, seven or eight-seat layouts, while professional customers get more options to suit their needs and accommodate nine people in the right configuration.
For the first time, the e-SpaceTourer is also available with two battery sizes. The smaller 50kWh unit offers a range of up to 139 miles – three miles further than it could before the facelift – however, the new 75kWh battery ups the range to 217 miles.
Both power packs come with a 134bhp electric motor for driving the front wheels and a 100kW maximum charging speed. A 5 to 80 per cent charge in 50kWh models takes 38 minutes, according to Citroen, while those with the 75kWh battery need 45 minutes hooked up. Fully recharging the e-SpaceTourer at home using a standard 7.4kW wallbox will take close to seven hours with the smaller battery, and nearly 12 hours for the larger unit.
Changes included in the e-SpaceTourer’s facelift are the refreshed front end that’s been influenced by the new Citroen e-C3, and features the same retro-inspired Citroen badge and new daytime running light signature. Inside there is now a 10-inch digital driver’s display and 10-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a revised gear selector and drive mode toggle, plus paddles to adjust the strength of the regenerative braking behind the new steering wheel.
Entry-level You! trim is offered with both body lengths and battery sizes, and comes as standard with the dual 10-inch displays, wireless smartphone connectivity, rear parking sensors, twin sliding rear doors and safety features like cruise control, lane-keeping assist, high beam assist and driver attention alert.
The other option is Max trim, which for starters adds a body-colour front bumper, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and LED daytime running lights to give the e-SpaceTourer a less ‘van with windows’ look. Max trim also includes a 180-degree parking camera, front parking sensors, leather seat upholstery, hands-free sliding electric rear doors, upgraded stereo, keyless go, heated front seats with massage function, and a heated leather steering wheel.
